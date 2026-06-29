Former Clemson Guard Jestin Porter Selected for NBA Summer League

While Clemson basketball didn’t have a true standout who was selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, some of head coach Brad Brownell’s players from last year’s group are receiving post-draft recognition.

That includes graduate transfer Jestin Porter, who will be a part of an NBA Summer League team next month. The guard signed a contract to play in the seasonal tournament for the Memphis Grizzlies last weekend, according to Director of Scouting Jon Chepkevich from DraftXpress.

NEWS: Clemson’s Jestin Porter will join the Memphis Grizzlies for NBA Summer League, sources tell DraftExpress.



The 6’1” grad transfer guard led the Tigers in threes and steals this season after back-to-back All-CUSA seasons at Middle Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/fcG8EFdPtj — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 27, 2026

Porter only spent one season with the Tigers in 2025-26, being an all-conference player twice with Middle Tennessee State in the Conference USA. The step up to the ACC saw some growing pains, but the Houston native eventually bought into it.

Early on, he was one of Brownell’s best scorers, being named Most Valuable Player of the Charleston Classic back in November following two strong wins over West Virginia and Georgia. That began a stretch where he scored double-digits in four out of five games.

It translated to the ACC early, too. Porter was the only player who scored 20 points or more in multiple games of the 2025-26 season, having Clemson rely on him at times to bring in points in bunches. He finished his Tiger tenure with averages of 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.2 steals per contest.

Other standout performances included a 16-point, three-steal showout over Louisville in Clemson’s most important ACC game of the season. In the ACC Tournament, Porter recorded double-digits against both Duke and North Carolina.

So, what’s next for the former Clemson guard? A long process.

The 6-foot-1,180-pound speedster will have to carve out a career at the NBA level with a strong performance in the NBA Summer League, which will take place in the middle of July in various areas across Las Vegas. If he has a strong showing, he could be given an Exhibit 10 contract.

This type of contract is a one-year, minimum salary contract with no other bonuses. It allows teams to bring these players, generally rookies or second-years, to training camp and the Summer League with a chance to upgrade the contract.

Clemson saw this last season with longtime guard Chase Hunter, who signed this type of contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. While he played in the Summer League, he would eventually become an everyday starter with their G-League team, the Birmingham Squadron.

Now, Porter will look to do the same, going to a familiar spot where he spent plenty of time in college at.