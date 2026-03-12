Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies both bring losing streak into Thursday night’s matchup.
Dallas has lost eight straight games, failing to cover the spread in six of them, and Memphis has lost five in a row. The Grizzlies did cover the spread in those first three losses before double-digit losses in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.
Memphis has won all three meetings this season, 118-104 and 102-96 in November, and then 124-105 late last month.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks -5.5 (-107)
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Mavericks -205
- Grizzlies +170
Total
- 239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, RESN, WUAB
- Mavericks record: 21-44
- Grizzlies record: 23-41
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Moussa Cisse – Doubtful
- Kyrie Irving – Out
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- John Poulakidas – Doubtful
- Tyler Smith – Doubtful
- Klay Thompson – Doubtful
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out
- Brandon Clarke – Out
- Walter Clayton Jr. – Doubtful
- Cedric Coward – Doubtful
- Zach Edey – Out
- Taj Gibson – Doubtful
- Ty Jerome – Doubtful
- Ja Morant – Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out
- Cam Spencer – Questionable
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Brandon Williams is having a bit of a breakout season in Dallas. After averaging just 8.3 points last season, he’s up to 13.1 points per game and 3.8 assists to boot while primarily coming off the bench for the Mavericks.
Williams has gone OVER 16.5 Points + Assists in two straight games, 10 of his last 11, and 16 of his last 19 contests. That includes 16 points and 4 assists against the Grizzlies on February 27.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks are somehow road favorites despite losing eight straight and 18 of their last 20 games, including a 19-point home loss to these Grizzlies. I can only look Memphis’ way tonight at home.
While the Grizzlies are struggling as well, they’re 11-19 at home and the Mavericks are just 7-24 on the road.
I’m considering taking the +170 price on the Grizzlies outright, but I’ll take the points in case of a close game.
Pick: Grizzlies +5.5 (-124)
