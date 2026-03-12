Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12

The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies both bring losing streak into Thursday night’s matchup.

Dallas has lost eight straight games, failing to cover the spread in six of them, and Memphis has lost five in a row. The Grizzlies did cover the spread in those first three losses before double-digit losses in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Memphis has won all three meetings this season, 118-104 and 102-96 in November, and then 124-105 late last month.

The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavericks -5.5 (-107)

Grizzlies +5.5 (-124)

Moneyline

Mavericks -205

Grizzlies +170

Total

239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, RESN, WUAB

Mavericks record: 21-44

Grizzlies record: 23-41

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – Doubtful

Kyrie Irving – Out

Dereck Lively II – Out

John Poulakidas – Doubtful

Tyler Smith – Doubtful

Klay Thompson – Doubtful

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – Out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out

Brandon Clarke – Out

Walter Clayton Jr. – Doubtful

Cedric Coward – Doubtful

Zach Edey – Out

Taj Gibson – Doubtful

Ty Jerome – Doubtful

Ja Morant – Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out

Cam Spencer – Questionable

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Williams is having a bit of a breakout season in Dallas. After averaging just 8.3 points last season, he’s up to 13.1 points per game and 3.8 assists to boot while primarily coming off the bench for the Mavericks.

Williams has gone OVER 16.5 Points + Assists in two straight games, 10 of his last 11, and 16 of his last 19 contests. That includes 16 points and 4 assists against the Grizzlies on February 27.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

The Mavericks are somehow road favorites despite losing eight straight and 18 of their last 20 games, including a 19-point home loss to these Grizzlies. I can only look Memphis’ way tonight at home.

While the Grizzlies are struggling as well, they’re 11-19 at home and the Mavericks are just 7-24 on the road.

I’m considering taking the +170 price on the Grizzlies outright, but I’ll take the points in case of a close game.

Pick: Grizzlies +5.5 (-124)

