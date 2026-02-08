'We Are Building Something Special Here': Shawn Poppie Adds New First For Clemson

Clemson women’s basketball is approaching new heights this season, and that wouldn’t be without head coach Shawn Poppie.

The Tigers dominated Boston College on Sunday afternoon to win their eighth conference game of the season. That’s the first time that’s happened since the 2018-19 season, picking up their 17th win of the season. That’s also the most under Poppie with five games remaining in the season.

Poppie is fresh off a five-year extension that was issued earlier in the week. While the future is incredibly bright for the program after locking in its head coach, he is only focused on this season and the next game.

He believes that this group “has so much more that’s left ahead of them.”

It’s probably going to take three more wins to get us there, would be my guess,” Poppie said after the game, “with Thursday being a really good start to that, as we have a tough stretch to finish.”

The trajectory of the program is something to marvel at. Next season, Clemson currently has the No. 4-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Tigers will obviously be an important name to watch through the transfer portal. It helped athletic director Graham Neff make the easy decision to bring him back.

In just two years, Poppie has seen Clemson as a potential sleeping giant in the ACC in the years to come. However, the trajectory stays the same if the Tigers don’t keep winning.

“We’ve had a lot of firsts,” he said. “A lot of ‘hadn’t been done in a long time’ thing going on in year two. I think, grand scheme, when we take a step back, it’s something to be very proud of because we are building something special here.”

Winning at least three of those five remaining games will be tough for Poppie, no doubt about that. Clemson has two home games remaining, Thursday against Georgia Tech and Feb. 22 against the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils. A West Coast trip also awaits, but to put it simply, the Clemson head coach believes that his Tigers are an NCAA Tournament team.

“So, we don’t really talk nor focus on any of that, because ultimately, I think we have a group that can get to the NCAA Tournament,” he said.

The Tigers are currently a No. 12 seed in the mix, according to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme. A strong finish in the ACC, even a run at the ACC Tournament in March, will only ensure that.

While Poppie could be looking to the future, now is what he is focused on, and now, it will be Georgia Tech on Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for Graham and the Board of Trustees in believing in what we are doing,” he said. “Hopefully the outside sees that, the eight, and now we’re at 17, and what we’re going to be.

But ultimately, I got a pledge to them and this special group. We got a lot more still with this year’s group.”