What the 2026 Postseason Means for Brad Brownell’s Legacy at Clemson

With a win over Georgia Tech this Saturday, Clemson can secure a bid for the 2026 NCAA Basketball Tournament, likely coming in at a No. 9 or 8 seed. It would be the Tigers’ third tournament in as many years.

By no means is it crazy to say the NCAA Tournament has become the standard at Clemson, and Brad Brownell is the caveat of that. But in raising Clemson’s standard, Brownell simultaneously has simultaneously raised his own standing after 16 seasons rebuilding the program and setting direction.

So what implications does the 2026 postseason carry for Brownell’s legacy and his future as Clemson’s head coach?



Brad Brownell took over as Clemson basketball’s head coach after the 2009-10 season. As the Tigers’ 22nd head coach, Brad Brownell took over for Oliver Purnell, who led Clemson from 2003 to 2010. In seven seasons, Purnell guided the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament appearances, though each ended in a first-round loss. All three of those bids came during his final three seasons, meaning Brownell inherited a program that was on a three-year streak of tournament bids. The expectations amplified.

Marking a fourth consecutive appearance in March Madness, Brownell led Clemson back to the postseason in his first year in charge, only to meet the same fate that had befuddled his predecessor: a first-round exit.

Then, Clemson didn’t see March for the next six seasons under Brownell.

But Clemson trusted the process. In the 2016-17 season, the final year of the drought, the Tigers finished 17–16 (6–12 ACC) and 12th in the conference.

The next year, Clemson finished 25–10 (11-7 ACC) and tied for third in the conference, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Brownell strung together wins over the No. 12-seed New Mexico State Aggies in the first round and a win over the No. 4-seed Auburn Tigers in the Round of 32 to take Clemson into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.

With an enhanced résumé, Brownell earned another few years in charge. His next tournament was in 2020-21, when the first round was the beginning and the end of the journey.

Then, in 2023-24, Clemson made a historic run to the Elite Eight. Seeded No. 6, Clemson beat No. 11-seed New Mexico, No. 3-seed Baylor and No. 2-seed Arizona. The run became the defining moment that reshaped Brad Brownell’s legacy, turning years of steady but scrutinized progress into one of the program’s most significant March runs.

But last year's first-round upset loss to No. 12 McNeese State left a sour taste in the mouth.

The Elite Eight suddenly felt like a one-off as Clemson regressed to the mean. That narrative still lingers, especially amid this year’s four-game losing streak.

But four-game losing streak or not, Clemson has exceeded expectations. Against McNeese State and for the majority of the season, Brownell’s starting five consisted of Ian Scheffelin, Chase Hunter, Chauncey Wiggins, Jaeden Zackery and Viktor Lahkin. Not one name returned.

Dillon Hunter was the only current Tigers player who regularly got minutes one season ago, and even those minutes were extremely limited.

This was meant to be a rebuilding season, and yet in mid-February, Clemson was contending with Duke for first in the ACC.

With the resources he was given, Brownell’s seat is far from hot, no matter the result. He will be Clemson’s basketball coach next season.

But two consecutive first-round losses would absolutely harm his legacy, especially considering last year’s came as a No. 5 seed.

Getting into the tournament means that Brownell has exceeded expectations. Winning would shatter expectations and make Brownell neck-and-neck with Cliff Ellis as Clemson’s greatest ever coach.