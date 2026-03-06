How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson’s regular-season finale tips off on Saturday afternoon, welcoming the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second contest between the two teams this season.

On a day that will feature Senior Day activities for five seniors, the Tigers will look to bounce back with a win after falling in a close loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill during the week.

Head coach Brad Brownell thought the team played well for a majority of the contest, especially defensively, but it was a loss that would’ve helped Clemson’s NCAA Tournament resume incredibly if it had gone the other way.

“I thought our defense was terrific the last 35 minutes of the game and gave us a chance, and we just kind of aren’t quite always good enough sometimes offensively to capitalize,” he said on Tuesday, “and this was a real missed opportunity.”

Another opportunity presents itself at Littlejohn Coliseum this weekend, especially for ACC Tournament implications. The Tigers are on the verge of the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, and a win would cement that going into next week.

With the day honoring longer-time pieces of the program in Dillon Hunter and RJ Godfrey, as well as welcoming in the worst team in the conference, that’s where the result is leaning early on.

Georgia Tech has lost its last 11 games in conference play, dating back to a 78-74 win in Raleigh against NC State. The first matchup between the Tigers and Yellow Jackets began that losing streak, where Clemson prevailed in a 77-63 win in Atlanta.

The win was a collective effort, having four scorers in double-digits in the January victory. Jake Wahlin and Nick Davidson led the team in scoring with 13 points apiece.

However, the last two times that the Yellow Jackets have played at Clemson, they’ve left with wins in stunning fashion. Damon Stoudemire’s group won in double overtime in 2024, then did it again in triple overtime the following year. Brownell’s group will look to change that in 2026.

And it’s a Clemson team that thinks that it has its swagger back, playing to its identity over the last two games against ranked opponents, Louisville and North Carolina.

“I think we’re getting there,” Brownell said. “We have had a tough couple of weeks, which in these long seasons happens, as most teams go through a week or two that maybe don’t go your way, sometimes you even play okay, but lose.

These were two big games, Louisville and at home, and then at North Carolina, we competed exceptionally hard in both games. Got one of the two.”

In a day that will honor a group of seniors who have prided themselves on the mantra of Clemson grit, even if it's just this season or for multiple seasons, the Tigers will look to please their fans with a win for the final time this season.

“Now, we need to take a day off and regroup and then come back and try to win our Senior Day and build momentum for the tournament,” Brownell said

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets [11-19, 2-15 ACC] at Clemson Tigers [21-9, 11-6 ACC]: What You Need to Know

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, March 7, Noon

Watch: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Randolph Childress

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Clemson opens up as an 18.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 142.5 points.

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 80-69 over Georgia Tech, winning the last contest 77-63 on Jan. 24 at the McCamish Pavilion.