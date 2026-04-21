Why Carter Welling Returning is the Best Thing To Happen To Clemson Basketball This Offseason

Clemson forward Carter Welling is back, as announced yesterday. The 6-foot-11 senior will play out his final year of eligibility with the Tigers in 2026-27, but his commitment is so more than just a signature: it may be the best thing to happen to Clemson basketball so far this offseason.

Welling went down in the second round of the ACC Tournament in mid-March as Clemson beat Wake Forest. Soon after, his injury was confirmed as an ACL tear — the worst possible news to hear as an athlete.

So, as Welling began the road to recovery, head coach Brad Brownell and his roster desperately searched for a replacement during the most critical part of the season. Let’s just say Welling was greatly missed.

Without their center and leading rebounder — who started 24 of 32 games previously — the No. 8-seeded Clemson Tigers came up short in a loss against No. 9-seeded Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They were outrebounded 40 to 27.

That same loss brought starker implications. It marked the end of the collegiate careers of seniors RJ Godfrey, Nick Davidson, Butta Johnson, Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter. During the 2025-26 season, those five names comprised the entire top five of two important metrics: total games played and average minutes per game.

In one fell swoop, Clemson lost the five players who made up the most time on court in the 2025-26 season. Then, you factor in Jake Wahlin, who entered the transfer portal just days after the loss to Iowa. He was sixth in total games played and seventh in minutes per game. Suddenly, you are looking at a Clemson team that is, for the second season in a row, stripped of all consistency.

With his “Staying in Tiger Town” post on Instagram, Welling is the first and only indication of stability. In 2025-26, Dillon Hunter was the only player to return, and he was a clear leader and facilitator for Brownell.

Now, Welling may be expected to follow in those footsteps.

A typical ACL recovery takes anywhere from six months to a year. With any luck, Welling will be back before Christmas and Clemson can begin to shape its gameplan around one of the best centers in the ACC.

Before his injury, he was posting 10.2 points a night, 5.1 rebounds and more than a block a game.

While Clemson has earned a handful of exciting transfer commitments over the last week or so, confirmation of Welling’s return elicits an entirely different feeling: relief.