Former Clemson Forward Jake Wahlin Announces Transfer, Returns Home

Just one year after transferring into Clemson, forward Jake Wahlin has officially announced where he'll be heading next, and it's the same city he was born in.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Provo, Utah native announced that he'll be headed back home to play for the BYU Cougars, who also recruited him out of high school, as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton. He will have one more year of eligibility remaining.

The rising senior was the first of two players to enter the transfer portal for the Tigers, announcing it via his X account just a week after the program's elimination from March Madness.

"I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to Clemson University and the incredible fans for welcoming me with so much love," he started his post. "After a year in Tigertown, I've built many deep and meaningful relationships I'll forever be thankful for."

As mentioned before, Wahlin spent only this past year with the program, as he transferred from Utah ahead of the 2025-26 season. He started 29-of-35 games this year and finished with averages of 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on 40/34/69 shooting splits.

To begin the year, the 6-foot-10 forward was a consistent starter for head coach Brad Brownell, logging three double-digit performances in non-conference play, including an 11-point, 6-rebound performance against Alabama in the annual ACC-SEC Challenge.

Though inconsistency plagued his early ACC play, with scoreless outings of 15-plus minutes against Pittsburgh and Boston College, Wahlin held onto his starting spot and flashed the scoring and defensive ability that made him such a coveted recruit. Those glimpses came into full view with a 13-point, 8-rebound effort against Georgia Tech in January and a 17-point outburst against Wake Forest in February.

Unfortunately, though, after the program dropped four-straight down the stretch of ACC play, Wahlin was benched for the next four consecutive games and totaled just 13 points across a combined 61 minutes.

Brownell placed him back in the starting lineup following the injury of Carter Welling in the ACC Tournament. However, he still couldn't find his groove, putting up a combined three points and three rebounds against North Carolina and Duke.

Wahlin moved back to the bench for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Iowa, where he grabbed four rebounds but shot 0-for-4 in 16 minutes of play.

Heading into next season, Clemson's frontcourt will be largely inexperienced, with sophomores Chase Thompson, Dallas Thomas and Trent Steinour leading the way and Welling likely sidelined for much of the year. Redshirt freshman Blake Davidson and incoming freshman Will Stevens look to contribute as well.

Considering the inexperience stemming from the losses of R.J. Godfrey, Nick Davidson and Wahlin, Brownell has emphasized pursuing experienced frontcourt players in the transfer portal. As of now, the players showing the most interest in coming to the program are Samford's Dylan Faulkner, a four-star transfer, and San Francisco's David Fuchs.