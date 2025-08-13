Clemson Announces Enhancements to Football Gameday Experience
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics announced a series of updates designed to enhance the gameday experience for all fans attending Clemson Tigers football games at Memorial Stadium during the upcoming football season. The improvements include handrails throughout the lower deck, alcohol sales in the venue, a new designated driver program, cashless transactions at concessions, and modifications to the Gathering at the Paw tradition to meet the ACC’s Sportsmanship policy.
Alcohol Sales and Safety
Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at designated Aramark concession stands and kiosks at fall athletic events. Clemson initially began piloting alcohol sales in its athletic venues during the spring, including at the Football Spring Game, select baseball and softball games, as well as for the Savannah Bananas game. This expansion aims to provide an additional amenity for fans while promoting responsible consumption.
Fans can review the detailed safety policies and procedures below related to alcohol sales at ClemsonTigers.com.
The rollout plan and policies included input from University Administration, Public Safety officials, industry experts from Aramark Sports and Entertainment, and Clemson Ventures.
Clemson has secured necessary permits with the South Carolina Department of Revenue, which manages the sale of alcohol in the state. Policies and procedures will be subject to change and modification as the process evolves, and plans for all venues are under consideration.
Designated Driver Program Presented by South Carolina Department of Public Safety
Complementing this initiative, Clemson Athletics and Aramark have partnered with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to launch a designated driver program, encouraging fans to make safe and responsible travel decisions. Fans who register as designated drivers will receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage at the concession stands courtesy of Aramark.
Gathering at the Paw
In accordance with the ACC’s revised sportsmanship policy, which fines schools for spectators entering the field of play prior to the visiting team’s exit (up to $200,000 per occurrence), Gathering at the Paw will begin at the conclusion of the alma mater. Fans should stay in their seats, and then may access the field via the Hill and the West stands once the Alma Mater is complete. As always, fans should be respectful of all visitors in athletic venues.
Handrails
Fans will notice newly installed handrails throughout the lower deck seating areas to improve safety and accessibility.
Cashless Transactions at Concessions
All concession stands within the stadium will transition to fully cashless transactions, aiming to reduce wait times and streamline the purchasing process.
Single Game Experiences
Clemson Athletics will again offer single-game fan experiences, including personalized scoreboard messages and opportunities for fans to take pictures at the iconic Howard’s Rock.
Novant Health Mamava lactation pod
Supporting families and nursing mothers, a new Mamava lactation pod, presented by Novant Health, has been installed. This private, comfortable space underscores Clemson’s commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests.
Kulture City Sensory Certified Venue
Clemson Athletics is sensory certified by Kulture City, ensuring a supportive atmosphere for fans with sensory sensitivities. Clemson will again carry the certification and will have available sensory bags, noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and strobe reduction glasses available to guests at Guest Services Stands while attending Events in Clemson Athletic Venues.
Fans are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these updates ahead of attending games. For additional information and detailed gameday policies, please visit ClemsonTigers.com.