Clemson Hosts Productive Transfer Defensive Back On Visit

If there’s one thing Dabo Swinney dislikes more than the transfer portal, it’s losing, and over the past couple of years, he has shown a greater willingness to dip his toe into those waters.

The Clemson Tigers’ defensive backfield was one of the team’s most apparent weaknesses throughout the 2025 season, and Swinney and his staff have targeted an experienced safety to help fix that.

According to a report from Tiger Net’s Grayson Mann, former University of Memphis safety Chris Bracy was visiting Clemson on Sunday.

Memphis safety Chris Bracy is also on a Clemson visit today.



He took a story clip of him in Death Valley this afternoon. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/WjKaOLjOGo — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 4, 2026

Bracy entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 after spending last season with the Tigers, following the first two years of his collegiate career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Through three seasons, Bracy has totaled 116 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and 11 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety started 11 games this season while appearing in 13, finishing the year with 62 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.

His best game of the year came against Rice, when he totaled a season-high 10 tackles while finishing with a 77.3 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus.

After helping lead the Tigers to a 32–31 win over Arkansas, Bracy was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after forcing a game-saving fumble with 1:18 remaining and the Razorbacks inside the Tigers’ 10-yard line.

According to the Alabama native, the signature moment unfolded in slow motion.

“It was definitely a crazy moment, it’s probably going to be one of the biggest plays of my career,” Bracy said. “Hopefully I can make more plays like that, but it was definitely a huge moment…I probably replayed that moment 1,000 times in my head.”

In 2024, he opened his redshirt season at UAB as a starter before suffering a foot injury that sidelined him for several months. Over the course of seven games, he made 18 tackles and broke up two passes. Through two seasons at UAB, he compiled 35 tackles, an interception and three pass deflections.

Besides Bracy, portal prospects like West Georgia defensive lineman Kourtney Kelley, FSU defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, Georgia Southern offensive tackle Johnnie Brown, Kansas Safety Lyrik Rawls, Oklahoma defensive lineman Markus Strong, California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman Josh Hough and Penn State defensive back Elliot Washington II are all expected to visit Clemson by the end of the month.

