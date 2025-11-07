Clemson Tigers Attempting to Flip East Carolina Commit
Just over two weeks ago, the Clemson Tigers were able to flip three-star 2026 recruit Brayden Reilly — who had been committed to Northwestern since May of this year — in a short span of eight days.
Now, they’re looking to flip another 2026 recruit. This past Thursday, Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen extended an offer to in-state product Michael Foster, who’s currently committed to East Carolina.
Foster also recently received an offer from West Virginia. His other offers include Ohio, Kent State, Yale, Richmond, South Carolina State and The Citadel.
The defensive lineman is rated a three-star recruit and ranks as the No. 2,193 prospect nationally, the No. 181 edge rusher and the No. 36 player in South Carolina, according to Rivals.
The 235-pound edge rusher started his varsity football career last year for Indian Land High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which is located only three hours northeast of Clemson.
As a junior, the 6-foot-2 edge rusher had a stellar debut season, totaling 87 tackles, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
The Warriors and Foster would go on to make the playoffs and win their first-round matchup, 34-7, against Eastside. But the team would go on to be pummeled by the eventual 2024 State Champions, Northwestern, in the second-round.
Still, the talented defensive end earned 5A-All Region and All-County honors, as well as being named Defensive Player of the Year for Indian Land Football.
His senior campaign has been nothing short of outstanding, officially earning his spot as a three-star on Rivals/On3 after an impressive start to the season. In the 2025 regular season, Foster played in 10 games and accounted for 103 total tackles, 24 for a loss, 10 sacks, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Ahead of the SCHSL 2025 5A: Division 2 playoffs, Foster and Indian Land are 9-1 on the season and rank as the No. 6 team in South Carolina. Due to their strong record, they have a bye for the first round of the playoffs. However, on Nov. 14, they’ll face off against either Hillcrest or Riverside as the program looks to make a run for its first-ever state championship.
If Foster flips to the Tigers, he’d join a 20-man recruiting class headlined by defensive standouts, four-star safeties Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt, three-star linebacker Brayden Reilly and three-star cornerback Shavar Young Jr.