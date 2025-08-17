Clemson's Eddie Radwanski Reaches Milestone as Tigers Beat Ohio 1-0
ATHENS, Ohio – The Clemson University women’s soccer team defeated Ohio University 1-0 Sunday afternoon in Athens, Ohio, with each team now standing 1-0-1 on the season. The victory also marks Head Coach Eddie Radwanski’s 150th at Clemson.
When asked what this achievement means, Radwanski stated, “It’s nice but it wasn’t just me who did it. This has been Eddie, Jeff (Robbins, associate head coach), Siri (Mullinix, assistant/goalkeepers coach) and the other assistant coaches who have been here along the way. This is a collective effort. It’s an honor to be at a place like Clemson. I love to be a part of a group that’s leading the women’s soccer program. We are trying to raise our level to attain a national championship, and this shows that we have good consistency.”
The Starting XI
- Midfielder Kendall Bodak (17th career start)
- Midfielder Neely Kerr (Second career start)
- Defender Mackenzie Duff (41st career start)
- Midfielder Renee Lyles (53rd career start)
- Forward Tatum Short (31st career start)
- Defender Jolie Jenkins (First career start)
- Midfielder Anna Castenfelt (15th career start)
- Forward Maria Manousos (22nd career start)
- Forward Juju Harris (Second career start)
- Midfielder Christian Brathwaite (22nd career start, 13th for Clemson)
- Goalkeeper Addy Holgorsen (Eighth career start)
How it Happened
Right out of the gate, Harris scored her first career goal in the fifth minute after receiving a pass from Kerr, putting Tigers up 1-0.
“Congratulations to Juju.” Radwanski commented. “That’s your first college goal, you will never forget it, and to get it that early in the game was nice. It was good for her confidence, and I think there will be more goals to come.”
Holgorsen faced eight shots from Ohio University, saving all four that were on goal earned, earning her second-career win and fourth-career shutout.
“The most important thing is we got the win. Really impressed that we got the shutout, Addy deserved that, and it was a good collective effort by the entire team” stated Radwanski.
Elle Bissinger, Taylor Leib and Maddie Costello recorded the first minutes of their careers with Costello taking a shot on goal.
The Tigers finished the match with nine shots (four on goal) and three corner kick opportunities.
Up Next
The Tigers will travel to Blacksburg, Va. to take on the Virginia Tech in a non-conference duel on Thursday, August 21. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. Fans can stream the match on [ESPN+] and follow live stats at ClemsonTigers.com.