Three South Carolina Players Who Could Give Clemson Headaches
As the Clemson Tigers aim to end regular-season play on a positive note, they head to the University of South Carolina to face the Gamecocks in the annual Palmetto Bowl.
Clemson on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.
LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback
By now, most college football fans are familiar with Sellers’ freakish athletic potential. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he looks more like a Madden-created player than a college quarterback.
With that being said, his dominance comes in flashes and is often overshadowed by poor decision-making and an overall lack of efficiency.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback’s 61.8% completion percentage is tied for the second-lowest among all SEC quarterbacks, while his 11 passing touchdowns are also the second-lowest in the conference among starters with at least 250 attempts.
However, his upside is undeniable. During South Carolina’s recent win over Coastal Carolina, Sellers completed 80% of his passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Nyck Harbor, Wide Receiver
As Sellers’ top target, Harbor is likely featured as a significant piece of Clemson’s defensive game plan.
Similar to his quarterback, Harbor’s off-the-chart measurables make him a nightmare to opposing teams.
As a former All-American sprinter who was once invited to USA Olympic Trials, the 6-foot-5 and 244-pound wideout possesses the big-play potential needed to take the top off of defenses.
This season, he leads the team with 24 catches, 503 yards and five touchdowns. His best game of the season came against Texas A&M last week, when he hauled in three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
While cornerback Aveion Terrell has had an impressive season for the Tigers, Harbor stands half a foot taller than him.
Bryan Thomas Jr., Linebacker
After spending the past three seasons as a rotational contributor, Thomas Jr. stepped up as the Gamecocks’ top pass-rusher this year.
While former Freshman All-American Dylan Stewart received the bulk of attention heading into the year, Thomas Jr. has been most effective.
This season, the Florida native leads the team with seven sacks to go along with 38 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles.
His best game of the season came against Kentucky, when he totaled seven tackles while tallying two sacks.
With Clemson missing starters on the offensive line like Brayden Jacobs and Walker Parks, expect Thomas Jr. to generate some significant pressure throughout the game.