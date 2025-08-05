Dabo Swinney Believes Clemson Tigers Will Be First 16-0 Team In History
Many have criticized the way that Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney runs his program, especially with the rise of NIL and the transfer portal. Now, he’s looking for another victory lap.
Swinney holds two national championships under his belt, 2016 and 2018, while also being the first team to go 15-0 in FBS history with 2018’s team. Now, the confidence returns, as the Clemson head coach believes that his squad will be the first to go 16-0 in history.
"I've had one undefeated team," Swinney told ESPN’s Chris Low. "In 2018, we were the first 15-0 team in the history of major college football, ever, and I think we're going to be the first 16-0 team. It's a race to do that."
Follow Clemson Tigers On SI on: X | Facebook
If this year is that year, Swinney has the personnel to do so.
The Tigers had the highest retention rate in the FBS this offseason, a top returning quarterback in Cade Klubnik, and a new defensive coordinator in Tom Allen, who will look to plug the issue of the rush defense. The team was ranked 84th nationally in run defense, allowing over 160 rush yards per game, and was to be the Achilles’ heel of the team.
The Clemson head coach sent a shock to the college football world that has a bigger tendency of using the transfer portal, only picking up four transfers, the fewest in all of the FBS (Marshall led FBS with 56), according to 247Sports.
Swinney elected to foster loyalty within his own program, while adding a few quality players. Of those included, defensive end Will Heldt from Purdue, Jeremiah Alexander from Alabama, and receiver Tristan Smith from Southeast Missouri State, are looking to provide instant impact.
What remained was the structure of retention. The team saw the success that could be had, but following the loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff, players who were on the fence about leaving for the NFL Draft decided to stay for one final shot.
“Certainly last year and getting a chance to maybe get a little glimpse at the top of the mountain,” Swinney said at ACC Kickoff, “that's certainly given them a little fuel as they've gotten back to work since January.”
Through all of the listening, criticism, and claims, Swinney makes the tall claim of an undefeated season behind strong evidence, some which even analysts have picked up on. Many believe that the Clemson head coach has a chance for another victory lap if things go his way.
“If they win the national championship, it would be the biggest ‘I told you so’ from a guy in Dabo Swinney who was listening to the whole world telling him he needed to change. . .and he really didn't,” CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate said, “and if they win it all, you cannot type ‘I told you so’ in big enough font to fit what it would be like.”
That undefeated claim is at risk early during Week 1 in Clemson’s home game against LSU. With a long season ahead, but an experienced, hungry squad that’s looking to get back, only time will tell to see if Swinney’s claim will be blasphemous or glorious in the end.