Elite 2027 Prospect Includes Clemson in Top 10

The Clemson Tigers have caught fire on the 2027 recruiting trail after landing a commitment from four-star wideout and local talent Trey Wimbley .

Most recently, top-55 prospect Jaxon Dollar placed Clemson in his top-10 finalists, alongside multiple successful programs such as Ohio State , Georgia , and Texas A&M .

Thankful for every coach who believed in me enough to offer me an opportunity. With that being said, I’m looking forward to building on the relationships I have with these 10 schools. Blessed.@adamgorney @Hayesfawcett3 @SWiltfong_ @stephenwagOn3 @AnnaH247 @TomLoy247… pic.twitter.com/qhG6EGK5Dn — Jaxon Dollar (@JaxonDollar4) December 4, 2025

The 6-foot-5 pass catcher is rated a four-star and ranks as the No. 55 player nationally, the No. 3 tight end and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports Composite .

The Tigers and Dabo Swinney have been in contact with Dollar since early June 2025, hosting him for a school camp, and subsequently offered him a scholarship two weeks later. He then came down for an unofficial visit for Clemson's season-opener against LSU . However, the Tigers aren't the only finalist that he has visited multiple times.

Notre Dame — his third offer — and North Carolina have led the way, hosting him two times, while Alabama and Ohio State have each brought him in once recently. South Carolina also hosted him for the first time in late October.

Currently, he's projected to commit to the Fighting Irish as Notre Dame Recruiting Writer Eric Thomas posted a crystal-ball prediction to the program on Oct. 21.

The 222-pound tight end attends East Lincoln High School and has had a spot on the varsity team since his sophomore year. Dollar made an immediate impact for the Mustangs in 2024, putting up 13 receptions for 224 yards and six touchdowns. While he didn't get the ball in his hands too many times, he showed a lot of potential heading into his junior year, accounting for nine receptions and 163 yards in his final two games of the season.

He also made plays as an edge rusher, recording 32 tackles, one for a loss, three sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

This past season, Dollar became a force to be reckoned with on both ends. He became the Mustang's primary target through the air , logging 54 receptions for 1,190 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, including a 241-yard and four touchdown performance against Bandys High School. He also added a touchdown on a two-yard rush.

Defensively, he totaled 38 tackles, 13 for a loss, five sacks, three QB hurries, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal.