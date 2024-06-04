Exclusive: Clemson on SI Sits Down with Star QB Recruit Blake Hebert
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have long been one of the premier recruiting destinations in college football. Being able to play for a team that usually competes for a national championship is always of interest to young players.
In addition to competing at a high level, Clemson has found a lot of success helping players get to the NFL. That also is a big draw for prospects.
Every since Trevor Lawrence left town to join the NFL, the Tigers have been searching for an answer at the quarterback position. Heading into the 2024 season, Cade Klubnik projects to be the team's starter. Some fans believe he's in store for a breakout season, while others are less optimistic.
However, there is a quarterback coming into town with the 2025 recruiting class that is stirring up a lot of excitement. That quarterback is none other than four-star signal caller Blake Hebert.
Hailing from Brunswick School in Connecticut, Hebert has showcased a big arm and loads of football IQ. He has committed to Clemson and many believe he is the quarterback of the future that the Tigers have been searching to find since Lawrence.
Recently, Hebert took the time to sit down with Evan Massey of All Clemson for an exclusive interview.
First on the agenda was finding out what made Hebert commit to Clemson over all of the other schools that had interest in him. Hebert was candid with his response.
"The recruiting process was very busy for me. I had a great time with the whole process but Clemson stood out to me and I knew that I belong there. I decided to make my decision based on that. Clemson stood out to me due to their family like atmosphere and their desire to win while also doing what it takes to do that."
He took the time to detail what he brings to the field for any Tigers' fan that hasn't been able to watch him play.
"I like to let people form their own opinions on me. Personally, I think I am a dynamic player. I can get it done on the ground and in the air. Just love to get on the field and let the hard work pay off."
While Hebert is an elite quarterback prospect, he embraces the everyday grind of improving his craft. When asked what his biggest strengths and weaknesses are at this stage of his career, he provided an honest an impressive reponse.
"I think my biggest strength as of right now is the need I have to get better every day. Something I am working to improve is my speed. I am working to get my 40 from a 4.6 to a 4.5. "
Hebert then opened up about how much of an impact the presence of head coach Swinney made on his decision to commit to Clemson.
"At the end of the day, when you commit to a program you’re committing to the head coach. There’s no other head coach I would rather play for. Seeing the guys who have gone through the program successfully is pretty cool. I’m looking forward to getting home and working with coach Swinney."
Every fan loves to hear which quarterbacks young signal callers emulate their game after. While Hebert doesn't compare himself to anyone, he does enjoy watching two NFL quarterbacks in particular.
"I really like to watch Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. They’re both really versatile."
Even though he has made it to his dreams of playing high D-1 football, Hebert spoke out and offered some advice to young players with dreams of playing for a school like Clemson.
"I would say that the most important thing is the work you put in. Stats and rankings don’t make you better. Work on sharpening your craft so that when you get to game day, you have the confidence in yourself. Can’t hurt to have fun along to way too!"
To close out the interview, Hebert gave a quick shoutout to those who have supported him along his football journey.
"Yeah most definitely. Big shout out to those who have been riding with me for years. My parents and my brother couldn’t have had a bigger part in my journey so far so I am forever grateful for them."
We certainly appreciate the time that Blake gave us for this interview and we couldn't be more excited to see him don the Tigers' jersey. His talent is unquestionable and his potential is through the roof.
Clemson may very well have their next big thing at quarterback. And his name is Blake Hebert.