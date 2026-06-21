These Clemson Tiger Defenders Should See Their Biggest Role Yet in 2026

Another offseason in the books means one thing: players are going to get their chances like never before.

There’s always a feel-good story for these names, whether it’s falling behind in the depth chart or overcoming some sort of injury. With the Clemson Tigers, this will be apparent on their defense from a blend of players leaving for the NFL Draft.

Here are three players who will play a critical role on the unit and will see plenty of first-team snaps.

Jahiem Lawson, Edge Rusher

No T.J. Parker means that defensive coordinator Tom Allen will go with his fifth-year senior on the other side of the line to play alongside Will Heldt.

Lawson has started in five total games over his four-year career thus far, starting in four during Clemson’s 2024 season, which featured a College Football Playoff appearance. Although he hasn’t had the starts, his number still reflects that he can be a strong player on Clemson’s defense in his final season.

In his last two seasons, the Central native has recorded at least a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss, totalling over 20 tackles as well. That will inflate in 2026, and if he’s able to hit the ground running early, he could be a late flyer for an All-ACC caliber player in 2026.

Names like London Merritt, C.J. Wesley, Darien Mayo and Ari Watford will be looking for opportunities behind him, though, meaning he will have to stand out early.

Kobe McCloud, Linebacker

The drama involving Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss meant that Clemson had to look in-house for its next linebacker. With no more Wade Woodaz, it means that the next player on the depth chart will have to step up.

That player was redshirt junior Kobe McCloud. He’s only started in three total games before 2026.

The Tampa native has six tackles for loss and a sack in four seasons with the Tigers, but that number is sure to inflate after the 2026 season. He will also be playing alongside All-ACC player Sammy Brown while having the coaching of Clemson icon Ben Bouleware for the linebacker group.

Allen has been positive about the linebacker room thus far over the course of this offseason. That will begin with McCloud ahead of a position group with a lot to prove.

Vic Burley, Defensive Tackle

Burley has been waiting in the wings while the likes of DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods were tearing up opposing offensive lines over the last three seasons.

Now, it’s his turn to shine, and the former five-star has already stood out within this new group from the spring game. He sacked opposing Clemson quarterbacks a total of 2.5 times back in March.

It’s up in the air about who will be the starters going into 2026. Allen brought in Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong and added junior-college prospect Andy Burburija to add more competition in the room. Rising sophomore Amare Adams was another five-star recruit coming out of high school who is expected to play a role, too.

Burley has recorded 15 total tackles while having half a tackle for loss in 21 seasons. Those numbers could all double next season if he end up standing out and being the starter.