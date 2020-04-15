10 Memorable Road Wins in Swinney Era

After taking over as head coach in 2008, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has become one of the top coaches in all of college football. While the numbers speak for themselves, the success certainly didn’t happen overnight.

The Tigers had to endure their share of growing pains through the process of becoming a consistent top-ten program. From a head-scratching loss to South Florida in Meineke Car Care Bowl (2010), dropping five straight to arch rival South Carolina (2009-2013) and humbling losses to West Virginia in the Orange Bowl (2011) and Florida State in Death Valley (2013), it’s hasn’t been a picture perfect ascension to the top.

But along with the lows, Clemson has enjoyed its fair share of highs over the last 11 years including five straight trips to the College Football Playoff escaping with a pair of National Championships.

Today, we look at 10 memorable true road victories of the Dabo Swinney era in chronological order.

October 24, 2009: Tigers survive overtime thriller at No. 9 Miami

In Swinney’s first marquee win as head coach, the Tigers survived a back-and-forth affair to stun the ninth-ranked Hurricanes on the road in overtime. Kyle Parker, who also starred on the Clemson baseball team, connected on 25-of-37 passes for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception to help guide the Tigers to victory. His walk-off aerial strike to Jacoby Ford in overtime sent the Clemson faithful who made the trek to Hard Rock Stadium into a frenzy. The victory was also Dabo Swinney’s first "tombstone win."

Final score: Clemson 40 No. 9 Miami 37 [OT]

October 1, 2011: Hokies humbled in prime time clash with Tigers

An absolute milestone win in pursuit of Clemson’s first ACC Championship since 1991. The Tigers entered Lane Stadium to battle the eleventh-ranked Hokies and kept the “Shock the World Tour” alive, humbling Frank Beamer’s squad, 23-3. The Tiger defense was lights out, allowing only 258 yards of total offense and a lone Cody Journell 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. Clemson running back Mike Bellamy’s 31-yard scamper midway through the final frame sealed the deal and kept the Tigers’ perfect record intact.

Final Score: No. 13 Clemson 23 No. 11 Virginia Tech 3

October 15, 2011: Boyd, Spiller rally Clemson past Maryland

In what proved to be a good old fashion track meet, Clemson refused to go down in College Park, Md. overcoming an 18-point deficit to topple the Terrapins. This ACC contest had all the vibes of one of “those games” Clemson fans became all too familiar with during the Tommy Bowden era. Tiger signal caller Tajh Boyd tossed for four touchdowns and running back Andre Ellington carved up the Maryland defense for 212 rushing yards and a pair of end zone appearances. Freshmen sensation — and recent NFL Superbowl Champion — Sammy Watkins made a splash hauling in two touchdown passes while also returning a kickoff 89 yards to pay dirt as Clemson avoided the upset and improved to 7-0 on the year.

Final Score: No. 8 Clemson 56 Maryland 45



October 24, 2015: Tigers silence Hurricanes; deliver Miami worst loss in program history

With what was the final knockout blow to the Al Golden era in Coral Gables, Clemson played arguably the most complete game in program history at the expense of the Miami Hurricanes. The defense allowed a stingy 146 yards of total offense while Deshaun Watson and company exploded for 567 yards of offense. Cordrea Tankersley’s 36-yard pick six had Clemson cruising 42-0 just prior to halftime and backup quarterback Kelly Bryant turned on the jets for a 59-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: No. 6 Clemson 58 Miami 0

November 28, 2015: Top-ranked Tigers hold off Gamecocks in regular season finale

With bragging rights, a perfect regular season and trip to the college football playoff on the line, Clemson withheld an admirable effort from the Gamecocks in Columbia. Unfortunately for the home team, quarterback Deshaun Watson was simply too much accounting for four touchdowns including three on the ground (114 yards rushing) as the Tigers grinded out a 37-32 triumph and its second straight over South Carolina. The victory gave Clemson its first 12-0 mark since winning the National Championship team in 1981.

Final Score: No. 1 Clemson 37 South Carolina 32

September 3, 2016: Watson, Clemson slip past Auburn

In as exciting of a season opener as either team could ask, it was the ACC’s Tigers emerging from the smoke unscathed as Clemson survived a prime-time scare out on the plains. Dabo Swinney’s team dominated the first half statistically owning a 233-38 advantage in the first half. However, the visitors struggled to put the game away. Deshaun Watson’s 16-yard connection to Hunter Renfrow proved to be the game winner as Clemson held on in crunchtime.

Final Score: No. 2 Clemson 19 Auburn 13

October 29, 2016: Tigers edge Seminoles in top-15 showdown

In a key stop on the Tigers’ journey to the college football playoff national championship, Clemson twice rallied from behind in the second half — including a textbook touchdown drive with just over three min remaining — to knock off the Seminoles. Deshaun Watson and the Tiger offense eclipsed the 500 yards of total offense mark. Placekicker Greg “the leg” Huegel notched a clutch 46-yard, go-ahead field goal and tight end Jordan Leggett was found wide-open along the Clemson sideline before rumbling and diving for the pylon and the game-securing touchdown.

Final Score: No. 3 Clemson 37 No. 12 Florida State 34

November 4, 2017: Late turnover seals win for Tigers in Raleigh

Clemson trailed for much of the evening but a momentum-swinging third stanza — including Tavien Feaster’s 89-jaunt right down Broadway Street as the third quarter hit triple zeros — helped the Tigers survive another wild night in Raleigh. State quarterback Ryan Finley’s 31-of-50 day worth 338 yards and three touchdowns were not enough to pull the upset under the lights of Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson QB Kelly Bryant posted a pair of rushing scores at crucial moments and K’Von Wallace’s interception in the final seconds helped seal the deal.

Final Score: No. 6 Clemson 38 No. 20 NC State 31

September 8, 2018: Clemson passes first test, downs Texas A & M in College Station

In an extremely hostile environment, Clemson withstood a couple of uppercuts from the Aggies on national television and survived an early season upset scare on the road. Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant and true freshman Trevor Lawrence both connected on a passing touchdown and Clemson held on despite being outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter. The tombstone win helped set the tone for a historic and perfect 15-0 season capped with the second National Championship in three years.

Final Score: No. 2 Clemson 28 No. 19 Texas A & M 26

September 28, 2019: Tigers claw their way past UNC in Chapel Hill

Everything seemed to be going North Carolina’s way in Chapel Hill on Sept. 28. However, the defending national champions rose to the occasion when it mattered most, escaping pure disaster and a Mack Brown locker room dance party. UNC quarterback Sam Howell caught the attention of his ACC counterparts in the setback completing 15-of-27 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. But with the game on the line following a late touchdown to draw within one point, Howell was smothered behind the line of scrimmage on a speed option play on a two-point conversion attempt and Clemson survived a pulsating 21-20 nail bitter.

Final Score: No. 1 Clemson 21 UNC 20