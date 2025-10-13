3 Clemson Tigers Take Home ACC Player of the Week Awards
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson Tigers placekicker Nolan Hauser (ACC Specialist of the Week), offensive lineman Blake Miller (ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week) and defensive tackle Peter Woods (ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week) have all collected ACC weekly honors for their performances in Clemson’s 41-10 win at Boston College on Saturday.
The trio of honors marks Clemson's first three ACC Player of the Week selections this season. The Tigers have now garnered a total of 589 ACC weekly awards since 1968.
Hauser earned his first ACC Specialist of the Week honor of the season and the second of his career, joining his award for his performance at Florida State in 2024. Hauser finished 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs at Boston College. He converted a then-season-long 46-yard field goal on Clemson's opening drive and then set another season long with a 50-yard field goal to end the first half. The 50-yarder was the third of his career of 50 or more yards.
Miller earned his first career ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award despite being a two-time All-ACC honoree. Last week, Clemson's iron man started his 47th consecutive game — every game played by Clemson since his arrival as a true freshman in 2022 — and graded out at 90 percent with zero pressures allowed according to Clemson's coaching staff. He and the offensive line helped Clemson accrue a season-high 504 total yards at Boston College as Clemson reached both 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a game for the first time this season.
Woods earned his first career ACC weekly honor in recognition of his contributions on both sides of the ball in Clemson's victory. He rushed two times for four yards with a touchdown and a first down on offense, and he recorded three tackles with a half-sack and a pass breakup on defense. In doing so, he became the first FBS player this season to rush for a touchdown and record at least half a sack in a single game, and he became the first Clemson player to do so since Christian Wilkins against South Carolina in 2018.
Clemson returns to action at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, Oct. 18, when the Tigers host the SMU Mustangs at Memorial Stadium on ACC Network. Fans wishing to catch the Tigers in action at Death Valley this week can purchase tickets for that contest on the secondary market via Ticketmaster.