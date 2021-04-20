3 Tigers Who Need to Have Big Summers: Cornerbacks

The Clemson Tigers have entered the "Transformation Phase" of their year. It's a time when they'll prepare their bodies and minds for the grueling season, as well as a tough fall camp.

Today we look at three cornerbacks who need to have a transformational summer:

1. Andrew Booth Jr.: Had Derion Kendrick not been removed from the roster earlier this year, Clemson would have its alpha dog in the cornerback room. Instead, everyone will be looking at Booth to assume that role. He's the most talented and one of the most experienced players at the position. Booth is the likeliest starter, but the Tigers need a voice or example to lead the group. The summer is when that is truly developed, and Booth is no longer a young player simply trying to mature. He needs to be the leader at the position and show the rest of the team he's the No. 1, shut-down cornerback at Clemson.

2. Malcolm Greene: It was a shortened spring for the sophomore coming off a promising first season. Greene had shoulder surgery to clean something up, and it's not expected to hinder him this fall. However, the time missed will have to be made up in the summer. He'll need to first get back to 100 percent health and then get plenty of 7-on-7 reps against Clemson's talented receiving corps. It'll be a good test of his work ethic to see if Greene can handle getting better without the coaches around. An important player at the nickel-corner spot, past secondary guys in their second year under Brent Venables has shown great growth. This unit hopes that time off doesn't keep that from happening with the talented Greene.

3. Nate Wiggins: Whether it's late-night PB&Js or countless hours pumping iron, this freshman has got to get his weight and strength up. It's about the only thing Dabo Swinney says is holding Wiggins (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) back from being a productive player in his first season with the Tigers. Wiggins flashed his athletic ability in the spring game, but this is a thin position. Wiggins not only has to show that he can handle the physicality of the position but that he can also hold up for at least 12 games. Coming from the same Atlanta high school (Westlake) as A.J. Terrell, Wiggins has the pedigree to be a big-time player at some point in his career. Depending on his development this summer, it might come sooner than later.

