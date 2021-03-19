3 Things Learned: Clemson Cornerbacks

Following the departure of Derion Kendrick and an injury to Malcolm Greene, Clemson is short at cornerback this spring, but there have been several developments at this key position.

The biggest news story of the spring season has affected this position in a major way.

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick's release from the team leaves the Tigers short on bodies and looking to replace a starter. The good news is there's plenty of time to do so. The process began early in spring, although there have been issues that have left this unit with just four players at times.

Nickel cornerback Malcolm Greene is out the rest of spring following shoulder surgery, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced last week. That's one less body to work with, but the Clemson defense soldiers on with what they have in the final few weeks of spring.

With the team getting this week off, here's what we've learned thus far about a position that will get plenty of coverage in fall camp:

1. Sheridan Jones great shot to replace DK: There is plenty of competition to fill both starting roles. Andrew Booth Jr. is having his best spring, according to Swinney. Mario Goodrich is in a great place, but it's Jones who has been playing like a "man on a mission," Swinney said. Jones has become more physical, which is exactly what the secondary lacked at times last year.

Booth already had a great chance at being a starter on one side even when Kendrick was with the program. Now that the other spot has opened up, don't be surprised if Jones, who's been building toward this moment for three years, beats out the often-injured Goodrich and the less-experienced Fred Davis II.

2. Nate Wiggins is going to contribute: Swinney said last week he expects the early-enrollee freshman to play in 2021. That's noteworthy since he's only been around Wiggins for a few weeks, but it speaks to the Atlanta native's talent. Wiggins hails from the same high school as former Tiger star A.J. Terrell, so there will be some automatic comparisons.

For now, though, Swinney says Wiggins has to get in the weight room and add to his 175-pound frame. That won't be a problem this offseason, so the spring has taught us to pay attention to this young man when fall camp comes. Ending up on the two-deep at some point would be quite impressive.

3. Not hitting the transfer portal...yet: Swinney made strides toward using the NCAA transfer portal when he moved former assistant coach Danny Pearman into an administrative role overseeing the highly-popular way of adding players, but the Tigers coach has yet to make the first move.

Some thought it might happen when Kendrick left, leaving the secondary with just six scholarship corners. But Swinney has given no indication that he's unhappy with his current group or feels like there's a need to add someone in the offseason. Still, it's something that will need to be monitored. Following the spring semester, there will likely be another influx of players into the transfer portal.