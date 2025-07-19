3 Keys for Bounce-Back Year for former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 overall selection in a loaded 2021 NFL Draft class. That class also included triple crown wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (No. 5), All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell (No. 6), reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain (No. 9), and four-time All-Pro edge Micah Parsons (No. 12), among others.
Even in a class loaded with talent, there was never any doubt Lawrence was going to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars that year. Like many quarterbacks taken by a team bad enough to own the first-overall pick, Lawrence has suffered his ups and downs in his four years with the Jags.
In a "what have you done for me lately" world, obsessed with finding the next-big-thing, it's easy to forget that at 25-years old, Lawrence is just four months older than Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, six months older than Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and just a little over a year older than Washington's Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
Too many are ready to throw in the towel on an injury-riddled Lawrence after he suffered his worst season as a pro on another bad Jaguars team.
However, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame is not one of those people.
While Verderame is hedging his bets on Lawrence, he gives three valid reasons why he ranks the former Clemson Tiger No. 13 on his quarterback predictions for 2025. The first starts with the man calling the shots.
"Lawrence might never live up to the hype he enjoyed as the No. 1 pick in 2021, but he should see an uptick this year," Verderame wrote on Sports Illustrated. "Lawrence benefits from an offensive-minded coach in Liam Coen, who comes over from the Buccaneers after serving as their offensive coordinator."
The Bucs were No. 3 in total and passing last season with Coen calling the plays, and he has been instrumental in helping to resurrect the career of another former No. 1 overall in Baker Mayfield.
Coen also brought some help with him from Tampa Bay.
"Additionally, Lawrence will have center Robert Hainsey, who is familiar with Coen’s system from their shared time together in Tampa. That’ll quietly be a massive benefit for the 25-year-old in getting protections right," wrote Verderame.
Mitch Morse started for the Jaguars last season, and he was the 32nd-ranked center in the NFL according to PFF.
Losing comes with rewards in the NFL, and the Jaguars picked a good season to have the No. 2 overall pick and not need a quarterback.
"Then there’s Travis Hunter, who joins star second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr.," Verderame concluded. "The duo could prove to be one of the league’s best, with Hunter coming off a Heisman Trophy and Thomas having caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie."
Better coaching, better offensive line, and better weapons - sounds like an excellent formula for Lawrence to shine again in 2025 and remind everyone why he was so highly regarded coming out of Clemson.