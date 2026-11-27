Records are put aside on Saturday, regardless of how both teams did, to focus on one game in the state of South Carolina after Thanksgiving: the Palmetto Bowl.

Clemson football hosts South Carolina at Memorial Stadium with hopes of defending the trophy after sharing back-and-forth wins since the 2022 season. Head coach Dabo Swinney will look to finish this season on a high note despite the criticism he and the team have received over the last few weeks.

However, with every game, there’s a path to winning for the Tigers. This is what they’re going to need to do to take down the Gamecocks at home for the first time since 2018.

Contain LaNorris Sellers

For the last two seasons, this outcome has rested on the shoulders of whether Clemson could stop South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. In 2024, the Tigers couldn’t, and he ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but they limited his legs in 2025 in their 28-14 win.

Once again, the key will be making him use his arm, something that worked out for Clemson a year ago, throwing two interceptions. Especially with how the Tigers’ secondary has played over the course of this season, that funnel would give them the advantage.

It’s easier said than done, with Sellers rushing for 661 yards and seven touchdowns and popping big runs almost every game, but Clemson is going to have to be very disciplined if it wants to defend its home field.

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Win Turnover Margin

Sellers is prone to turning the ball over, as well as the rest of the Gamecocks. They are last in the SEC when it comes to the turnover margin.

Clemson’s job is to play clean football, which will be led by fifth-year walk-on quarterback Trent Pearman and sophomore Chris Denson, who moved to wide receiver this season. The Tigers lost the turnover margin in their win over Duke, and they’ll look to avoid back-to-back games in doing so. That could end up being the difference in a game that always goes down to the wire in the Palmetto state.

It goes hand-in-hand with the first key, which, when throwing the ball, Sellers has an interception in three of the last four games. Clemson’s been up-and-down when trying to do this, but the hope is that the program will be on the positive side of this and avoid turnovers.

Give Pearman/Denson Enough Time

Clemson’s offensive line didn’t get enough credit for allowing the quarterback tandem to make plays with their arms and legs. Against a South Carolina front that features the likes of Dylan Stewart, one of the first edge rushers expected to be taken in the NFL Draft this offseason, the task remains the same.

The Tigers started slow against Duke with this new partnership, only mustering three points in the first half that happened on one of the last drives of the half. However, Clemson began winning the game at the line of scrimmage, and Pearman and Denson each scored a rushing touchdown to make it the difference.

The question will be: can it happen again? Especially with a home crowd on its side, it only helps the Tigers’ case of being able to protect the quarterback and be able to communicate. If they get out of rhythm, though, it could lead to a stagnant offense that we’ve seen over the last several weeks.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.