It’s rivalry week, and if anybody knows what’s going on, it’s Clemson Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney.

Entering his 18th matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend, Swinney will look to defend home turf with a win at Memorial Stadium for the first time since the 2018 season. Being the battle of the state, he reflected on how it’s changed since he took the head coaching role in 2009.

Despite having respect for Gamecocks’ head coach Shane Beamer, the implications that it has for the year following the contest has always remained the same for Swinney.

“People still hate each other, so I guess that’s good, and that’s the way that it’s supposed to be,” he said on Tuesday. “People get mad; if you lose this game, you hear about it every day for your whole year.”

Since he’s been around the college football world for so long, Swinney separates the human and game aspect from each other. He’s seen members of his staff leave to coach other teams that he plays, while adding coaches that he’s played against countless times to put the competitive edge aside. The same goes when he plays South Carolina, being competitors on the field for 60 minutes, while still having a respect when the game’s not being played.

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He adds that opposing coaches getting jobs is out of his power. Clemson simply plays the teams it has on the schedule.

“I got a lot of friends in coaching,” he said. “I can’t help that Shane took the job at South Carolina. . .you want to kick their butt, and you want to beat them, but that doesn’t mean you have to hate the people.”

The same goes for the players. Swinney highlighted South Carolina’s standout quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, as a “special player”, pursuing him as an in-state recruit before he pledged his collegiate commitment to the Gamecocks in 2023. Clemson’s head coach has a similar type of respect for all of those players, which the two Palmetto State schools typically fight over on the recruiting trial.

“I know a lot of people on their staff; I know a lot of those players,” he said. “I have respect for Sellers, for sure. I got a great respect for him as a competitor, and I think he’s just a great kid. He just happens to wear the wrong helmet.”

While the human aspect is something Swinney separates, the game has always remained the same, adding a different type of edge to rivalry week. He’s glad it has remained the same, and the Tigers will look to finish the regular season strong to pick up back-to-back Palmetto Bowl wins.

“To me, it means you got a good rivalry when people want to win on both sides,” he said. “When you don’t win, there’s a lot of pain and agony and gnashing of teeth. I’ve been on both sides of it.”

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from Death Valley and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.