The Clemson Tigers will look to ride the high of a standout away win over the Duke Blue Devils this past Friday into their final game of the season. As always, head coach Dabo Swinney will lead his group to close out the regular season with the South Carolina Gamecocks at home.

After all of the games cleared the image for what next week’s slate looks like, the Tigers now know when they will put toe to leather at Memorial Stadium against their in-state rival.

According to the ACC, Clemson’s contest against South Carolina will kick off at 3 p.m. from Death Valley to close out the 2026 season. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2, being the selection out of three options that the contest could’ve chosen from based on last week’s options.

Plenty of questions remain with the Tigers, who are 7-4 and have only won one Power Four home game this season back in September. Clemson is also 2-9 in the last 11 games against Power Four opponents at home, dating back to the 2024 season’s loss to Louisville, and South Carolina is actually in that frustrating that streak.

Swinney could exorcise some recent demons against the Gamecocks with the win, not having won at Memorial Stadium since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Fortunately, Clemson could be getting its rival at the right time, losing two straight SEC contests to drop to 6-5 on the season. South Carolina lost to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs by multiple scores to close out its respective home schedule, 34-6.

The Gamecocks also fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks, one of the bottom teams in the SEC standings, in Fayetteville two weekends ago. However, Shane Beamer leads a group of talented players who could flip the switch at any points.

Typically, in his tenure, South Carolina turns it up a notch at Clemson, winning the last two when they’ve played in the Upstate.

Standout quarterback LaNorris Sellers was a part of that win, winning 17-14 in a game that saw the Gamecock signal caller run for 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns; the two deciding scores in the game. However, Clemson got the best of him a season ago, forcing four turnovers on Sellers and the offense to win 28-14 a season ago.

So, a lot is on the line for both programs, and bringing momentum into the offseason will be the name of the game for either team, especially with a bowl game to close out the 2026 season for both South Carolina sides.

Now, Clemson will have its home crowd on its side, in a late afternoon environment that should go under the lights by the time the game ends.