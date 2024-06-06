4-Star Defensive Recruit Gives Big Clemson Tigers Review
The Clemson Tigers have always been one of the best schools in the country when it comes to recruiting. Dabo Swinney has a knack for landing elite talent and that has not slowed down at all.
Just looking at the 2025 recruiting class proves that point. Clemson is currently ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class for 2025.
That being said, the Tigers are not done trying to add talent to their 2025 class. They have their eyes on a few players, with one of them being four-star linebacker Kamar Archie.
Archie, a defensive star from Hun School in Trenton, New Jersey, was a part of Clemson's big official visit weekend. In fact, he was the only linebacker that was there.
Following the visit, Archie had nothing but great things to say about the school. He was clearly impressed with the culture that Swinney has built for the program.
“I would definitely say the culture. You could tell Clemson is full of great people. Just people that want you to be great in life and to grow on and off the field. I was there in the spring, and I learned so much more about the program that it really makes Clemson very high on my board.”
He also revealed a story from the trip that saw the players all head out and visit Swinney's home.
“All the recruits and families linked up at coach Swinney’s house. Just being able to connect with the other recruits and see what the Clemson family is like. You got the coaches and their families that came down. And just seeing how everyone connected and everything. Gelled perfectly. Was just great to see that Clemson culture.”
As we previously mentioned, Archie was the only linebacker that was present during the visit. That meant a lot to him.
“Means a lot to me. Just knowing how special Clemson is, that I was the only linebacker there. That plays a big part in my recruitment, as well, with me making my final decision. Just because I know the importance they have, like how important I am to Clemson and coach (Wes) Goodwin.”
While the Tigers would love to add Archie, they will have a lot of work to do. Right now, they aren't projected to end up landing him, although the visit may help their chances.
On3's current projections have Rutgers landing Archie, although that is very much subject to change. Both Penn State and Michigan are also ahead of Clemson. The Tigers are only being given a 9.7 percent chance to land the talented linebacker.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the visit impacts those projections. Archie was clearly impressed with what he saw and experienced and that could sway his mind a bit.