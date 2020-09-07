It took an offseason of great uncertainty and a week later than initially scheduled, but Clemson will begin its ACC title defense at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wake Forest.

The No. 1 Tigers have gone through COVID-19, extended workouts, fall camp and extra prep time to reach this point. So, let's forget the past and look toward the future. There will be plenty to write and read about during this first game week, but here's a quick primer to get you ready with five key questions heading into the opener:

Who is going to play defensive end?

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could be without two pass-rushers who were projected starters two months ago. Junior Xavier Thomas is still working his way back from a pair of illnesses that limited his offseason work, and while redshirting might not be the plan after all, he's likely still not quite in game shape. Meanwhile, Justin Foster, the expected starter on the other side, has missed much of practice with an undisclosed injury, and Dabo Swinney isn't sure when Foster will be back in full.

That means redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry better be ready for primetime. Freshman Myles Murphy will get his chances in his debut, and maybe prized recruit Bryan Bresee will see some action on the outside. Justin Mascoll and Greg Williams will have to be prepared for playing time as well against a vulnerable Wake Forest offensive line that's replacing three key starters.

Who will be the first backup quarterback on the field?

The battle to backup Trevor Lawrence was one of the biggest storylines of fall camp, but it doesn't appear that much has been settled, at least publicly. With Clemson favored by 33 points on the road, it's unlikely that Lawrence will need to go the distance in this one.

It'll be telling who the next QB on the field is. It could very well be redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh, not top QB prospect D.J. Uiagalelei. Phommachanh has been in the system longer and has worked really hard to improve, something Swinney and his staff typically reward. That doesn't mean Uiagalelei won't get his opportunity in this game or move up the depth chart throughout the season, but any clarity on this battle is a welcomed sight.

Can Travis Etienne keep his pace against Wake?

Clemson's all-time leading rusher set the tone for his big junior season a year ago with 205 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Tech in Week 1. This year, one of the best running backs in the nation could put an early stamp on the Doak Walker Award and maybe even the Heisman Trophy race with a huge game against the Demon Deacons.

If history is any indication, it's likely to happen. Etienne has rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns in three career games against Wake. He's averaged 8.7 yards per carry on the Demon Deacons. That's nearly a yard per carry more than his career average. Last time he was in Winston-Salem, Etienne gashed them for 167 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 59, 3 and 70 yards.

Will the offense showcase Braden Galloway?

One of the most talked-about offensive players in recent memory, the tight end is expected to make a triumphant return to the Clemson offense. Galloway has all the makings of a true playmaker, and he flashed his skills in last year's national title game against LSU following his ostarine suspension. It very well could've been a sign of things to come for the 2020 version of Clemson's high-octane scoring attack. Using the middle of the field was a big complaint last season, and the coaches have vowed to improve in that area.

Galloway has big-time potential, not just after the catch but also in the red zone. He even worked at slot receiver at times in practice so the Tigers could get mismatches. But his success is even more important for the rest of the pass-catchers, who have roles to define. Week 1 should be a solid glimpse into what that's all going to look like.

How will the Tigers handle the odd environment?

Aside from the actual football, not much else will feel normal Saturday. Some players probably wondered if they'd ever get to take the field this year. Clemson's travel roster will be reduced. It won't look anything like most trips to Winston-Salem because fans won't be in the stands.

A short drive from the Upstate of South Carolina, the crowd at Truist Field has traditionally turned into a quasi-home game for the Tigers. Instead, Clemson and Wake will play in a relatively empty stadium. The players will have to bring their own energy and compete in an environment nobody is actually accustomed to playing in, but at least they're playing. And considering how Clemson's season ended last year and how the offseason went, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Tigers play every game like it's their last.

