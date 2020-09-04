Perhaps the most underrated returner on Clemson's roster this season is the junior tight end, Braden Galloway.

After missing out on most of the 2019 run to the national championship game, Galloway has hit the reset button and is focused on being the best player possible.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney boasted about Galloway who brings an extra weapon to the offensive arsenal this season at the tight end position. His addition gives the Tigers a nice target to attack the middle of the field--something they lacked the past few seasons.

The junior tight end admitted missing out on last season certainly took a toll on him, but that he used the time to just get better.

"That was definitely one of the lowest points of life," Braden Galloway said."But I was able to grow a lot. Working with Coach P (Danny Pearman) you get pushed over there. It's like a whole different level that you're playing with over there during practice, so it's like I was playing all year but nobody was seeing in a sense."

Galloway has made up some ground and is building the chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence that his coaches had hoped for.

"I'm just trying to be the best version of myself and provide the best assets that I can to this team," Galloway said. "I trust the coaches and the gameplan they make and we just go from there. I know they are going to put me in a position to be successful, just like they would anybody else so it's just a good situation to be here."

With not only the green light to return to action but essentially a mulligan season courtesy of the blockbuster NCAA decision this summer, Galloway is focused on learning from the trials from last season. But also isn't dwelling on the past and things he can't undo.

"I have that time on my side and I can continue like I never lost a year. Obviously, it sucks because it happened and I've already had to sit out that year, but in the end, it all worked out and I'm just thankful for that. I've moved on from it, there's no point in looking back at the past. All I can do now is move on and be the best player and best person I can be"

