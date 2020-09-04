SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Braden Galloway: 'It all worked out in the end'

Christopher Hall

Perhaps the most underrated returner on Clemson's roster this season is the junior tight end, Braden Galloway. 

After missing out on most of the 2019 run to the national championship game, Galloway has hit the reset button and is focused on being the best player possible. 

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney boasted about Galloway who brings an extra weapon to the offensive arsenal this season at the tight end position. His addition gives the Tigers a nice target to attack the middle of the field--something they lacked the past few seasons. 

The junior tight end admitted missing out on last season certainly took a toll on him, but that he used the time to just get better. 

"That was definitely one of the lowest points of life," Braden Galloway said."But I was able to grow a lot. Working with Coach P (Danny Pearman) you get pushed over there. It's like a whole different level that you're playing with over there during practice, so it's like I was playing all year but nobody was seeing in a sense." 

Galloway has made up some ground and is building the chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence that his coaches had hoped for.

"I'm just trying to be the best version of myself and provide the best assets that I can to this team," Galloway said. "I trust the coaches and the gameplan they make and we just go from there. I know they are going to put me in a position to be successful, just like they would anybody else so it's just a good situation to be here." 

With not only the green light to return to action but essentially a mulligan season courtesy of the blockbuster NCAA decision this summer, Galloway is focused on learning from the trials from last season. But also isn't dwelling on the past and things he can't undo. 

"I have that time on my side and I can continue like I never lost a year. Obviously, it sucks because it happened and I've already had to sit out that year, but in the end, it all worked out and I'm just thankful for that. I've moved on from it, there's no point in looking back at the past. All I can do now is move on and be the best player and best person I can be" 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Tracker: Where Clemson Stands With Top 2021 Targets Left On Board

Clemson has most of its 2021 recruiting class already locked up, but the Tigers and Dabo Swinney are still looking to fill a few more spots. Today we track some of the top targets left on the teams recruiting board.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Expects Improved Year for ACC Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gives an outlook on 2020 ACC football season, expects stronger year from top to bottom

Christopher Hall

Media Picks Clemson to Win ACC, Lawrence Player of Year

ACC media members picked Clemson to win the conference and championship game according to a press release that came out Friday. The Tigers earned 132 of 134 first-place votes with two votes going to Notre Dame. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected as the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.

acc communications

Early Look: Boston College

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with the Boston College Eagles

Zach Lentz

Despite Delay Clemson Players Mentally Prepared For Opening Game

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday he can feel the anticipation from his team to start the 2020 season.

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Tyler Davis Looking To Build Off All-ACC Freshman Season

Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis is looking to build off of a stellar freshman campaign that saw him anchor the interior of the Tigers defensive line, earning him second team All-ACC honors in the process.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Early Look: Syracuse Orange

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with the Syracuse Orange

Zach Lentz

Early Look: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Clemson Offer Already Stands Out To In-State Receiver Adam Randall

Clemson offered WR Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the talented in-state player talked with All Clemson about his initial reaction to the offer from Wide Receiver U

JP-Priester

Tigers Trio Of 2021 Wide Receiver Commits Named One Of Nation's Best

SI All-American ranked Clemson's trio of wide receiver commits in the 2021 recruiting class as one of the best in all of college football

JP-Priester