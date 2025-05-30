ACC Announces Four Clemson Football TV Times, Including Louisville Showdown
The Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC, and ESPN have recently announced television game times, and network destinations, for four Clemson games this season.
Clemson is starting their season off with a bang against LSU, a game time that was announced earlier this month during ESPN's up-fronts with advertisers.
That game is set for ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 30. It will be the clash of Tigers playing in Death Valley, Clemson style.
The next two games on the Tigers' schedule are Troy and Georgia Tech. The Tigers will play Troy at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.
For their first away game of the year, the Tigers will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech. This game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN at noon ET.
Clemson has one game on a non-Saturday and that game time was also announced. On, Friday, Nov. 14, the Tigers will be in Louisville to face the Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The ACC has made a commitment to acquiring as much national exposure as possible for football in their conference. Twelve of the league's football games will be played on Friday nights. With so much happening on Saturdays it gives signfiicant exposure to those playing the night before.
Charlotte, N.C., will host the 2025 ACC Football Championship. Fans will be able to gather at Bank of America Stadium for an ACC showdown at 8 p.m. ET. If unable to attend, ABC will broadcast the game. The Tigers won the ACC title last season over SMU.
The ACC will release the rest of the game times, and network designations, as the season gets going on either a 12- or six-day notice, depending on the game.
The Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff. Clemson’s biggest offseason addition was defensive coordinator Tom Allen, the respected former Indiana Hoosiers head coach who is joining the program to fix its flagging defense from a season ago.
Among the returnees is Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik, who wowed coaches and fans alike with his dual threat ability, as he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, while he also rushed for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.