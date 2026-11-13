Advanced Analytics Predict Clemson's Matchup With Georgia Tech

The Clemson Tigers are back home for the first time since the end of October, and they have a chance to remain in ACC Championship contention with a win over another conference opponent this weekend.

Clemson will host Georgia Tech in hopes to get revenge on last season’s loss inside Bobby Dodd Stadium. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his group are big favorites to take care of business on Saturday afternoon, facing a Yellow Jacket squad which only has one conference victory to its name.

However, with a game like this, looking into the advanced analytics of the contest will help us determine how it will go, and that’s what Versus Sports Simulator has revealed entering the weekend.

The simulation gives the edge to the Tigers, taking a 32-17 victory at Memorial Stadium to move to 7-3 on the season to pick up their third-straight win. The model gives Clemson a 81% chance to win the game at home, which has been how things have trended while Georgia Tech has skidded throughout the 2026 season.

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Even if the game was to be played in Atlanta, there would be a heavy edge given to Swinney’s group in this game. Clemson would still have a 72% chance to win the game between the two ACC teams. The closest these two teams got in odds this season was after Sept. 19, giving the Tigers only a 54% chance to defend Death Valley.

The Tigers’ identity has been their defense and special teams, which Versus honors in this game. Clemson is graded as a B+, with a C+-graded offense under Chad Morris in his first season as offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech only has a C-grade for its offense and a C- defense over the course of this season, allowing 32.2 points per game and is the second-highest scoring defense in the ACC.

Versus’s model aligned with the betting odds as well. Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite to win on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Similarly, the over/under line is set at 48.5 points as of Friday afternoon, being pretty close to how the analytics have aligned.

If the Tigers can stick to their identity, using the home crowd on their side to make it tough for the Yellow Jackets’ offense, Swinney should remain in contention for the ACC Championship going into its final conference game of the season next Friday against Duke.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on the CW Network.