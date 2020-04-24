Dimitroff, Quinn Excited About Adding Terrell

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said his team needed help at cornerback, and he's excited about the addition of A.J. Terrell to the team.

"This guy is fast, athletic and has the ability to play the ball in the air," Dimitroff said following the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. "We have big expectations for (A.J.) to come in and help continue to build this defense."

Dimitroff said Terrell, an Atlanta native, was a player the team targeted since the beginning of their draft preparations.

Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn expects Terrell to come in and play well right away.

"Based on what we've seen and how he plays, we think he's a good fit for how we want to play," Quinn said. "He'll be an outside corner to start because that's where he has the most experience. He's long, tall, fast and can play down by the line of scrimmage."

Earlier in the week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney compared Terrell to former Tiger quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"He's handled himself like a pro since the day he got here," Swinney said. "He's got unique intangibles to go along with a rare skill set for his position."

Dimitroff said he had a conversation with Swinney prior to the draft.

"(Dabo) compared Terrell to Grady Jarrett, they could literally be roommates," Dimitroff said. "They're guys that are dedicated and focused and want to be the best. They have high expectations of themselves not only on the field but off. We're really encouraged and excited that we have a player at this position that is well rounded."

Once players are allowed to start meeting, Quinn expects Terrell to be challenged by his new teammates.

"I think it's an ideal space to come into as a corner and be part of the brotherhood," Quinn said. "What better way to prepare than to go up against Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in practice. What I love about A.J. is the he's a hell of a competitor, loves the challenge and the tape shows this."