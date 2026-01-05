All-Conference Safety Visiting Clemson Tigers Monday

The Clemson Tigers are hosting a plethora of recruits to open the first full week of the new year, and another transfer was added into the mix, and it’s one with plenty of value.

Old Dominion safety Jerome Carter III will be visiting Clemson on Monday, joining four other transfer candidates in doing so. Carter’s appearance was reported by CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer.

In his sophomore season, Carter was a ball hawk, recording 75 total tackles, two pass breakups and six interceptions. His performance over the course of 2025 was able to have him recognized with an All-Conference spot at the end of the season. At Old Dominion, the Monarchs finished with a 10-win season, tying a program record playing in the FBS.

The Lake City, Florida, native will have two years of eligibility remaining, looking to make the move to play for a Power Four school before the end of his career. The Tigers will look to take the opportunity to have a multi-year starter with plenty of experience as an underclassman.

Monday’s visit was loaded already, making it a critical need for Swinney and the program to take advantage of the opportunity. Four other targets are there visiting: offensive tackle Johnnie Brown III, defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly, linebacker Matai Togoa’i and defensive tackle Josh Hough.

The sophomore is ranked the No. 93 safety in the transfer portal, being a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. However, some may suggest that his abilities as a ballhawk in the secondary could have him ranked higher than others believe. \

Coming out of high school, Carter was a three-star recruit. His father, Jerome, was a defensive back at Florida State from 2001-04, playing for the St. Louis Rams after being selected in the 2005 NFL Draft. The Seminoles could also be a team to try to pick up his son, with ties to the program.

Carter, like many positions, fills a critical need for the Tigers, who are losing both starters at the position, Khalil Barnes and Ricardo Jones. Another safety, Rob Billings, is also in the portal, meaning head coach Dabo Swinney needs to fill the position, and quickly.

For the Tigers, this Monday visit will look to lock in at least one candidate, with commitments beginning to come in with different schools over the last 36 hours.

Clemson Tigers on SI will be tracking Carter, as well as other acquisitions and departures, with our transfer portal tracker, which is constantly updated.