Transfer Linebacker Locks in Clemson Visit Next Week

The Clemson Tigers are in need of a linebacker, and they have a visit planned with a former four-star linebacker, according to his social media.

USC linebacker Matai Tagoa’i revealed that he will be visiting the Clemson Tigers next week, with On3’s Paul Strelow announcing that it will be on Monday. Tagoa’i would have about three years of eligibility remaining, playing mainly special teams for the Trojans in his freshman season.

On X, formerly Twitter, Tagoa’i revealed that he would be traveling to Clemson on Sunday, setting up an important visit for head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

The West Coast standout brings an impressive frame to the table, standing 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. He was ranked the No. 14 linebacker coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He was also the No. 14 player out of California, playing at San Clemente High School. He was ranked the No. 168 national player overall.

Tagoa’i chose USC over other schools like Michigan, Washington and Texas, getting national recognition for his abilities.

Despite being on special teams primarily, the linebacker had snaps against multiple teams, forcing a fumble against Missouri State on Aug. 30. He recorded four total tackles, three being solo for the Trojans.

In the transfer rankings, Tagoa’i is a three-star prospect, being the No. 23 linebacker in the transfer portal, as of Jan. 4. The freshman brings an elite frame that can see him at plenty of places on the field, having the speed and physicality to play at the linebacker position for the Power Four school.

For Swinney, it’s a pickup that he needs. The Tigers, like many positions, are depleted at the linebacker position, looking for a player to fill in for Wade Woodaz’s position to play alongside standout Sammy Brown.

Linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton have both entered the transfer portal, making the position one of need for the program to fill. The addition of Tagoa’i would bring a physical linebacker into the fold to play alongside Brown, as well as being a key depth piece.

The acquisition would also bring a standout high school prospect into the fold, which is exactly what the Tigers did with Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander, who also plays at the linebacker position.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain up-to-date with the transfer portal with our transfer portal tracker, which will be looking at who is arriving and leaving within the program.