Analyst Reveals What Clemson Tigers Need to Upset Georgia Bulldogs
The 2024 season is a big one for the Clemson Tigers. There is some pressure on Dabo Swinney to show that he can find as much success in the new era of college football as he has previously.
2023 was the first time since 2010 that Clemson failed to win double-digit games in a season. There is pressure to bounce back from that, as they enter 2024 with some positive momentum after finishing out last season on a five-game winning streak.
The Tigers won’t have time to ease into their schedule, as they have a huge matchup in their season opener. They are going to Atlanta to play against Georgia, who is a two-touchdown favorite at some sportsbooks.
Pulling off the upset will not be easy as Clemson will have to be clicking on all cylinders. What will it take for them to overcome the odds? In the opinion of ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, they are going to need a strong performance from their offense.
"So, if Clemson beats Georgia, that means that they’ve probably gotten improved quarterback play, they probably were able to run the football pretty well, probably were able to create some one-on-one opportunities for their wide receivers. Their young wide receivers who are hopefully going to get a little better this year and a little more consistent this year, and Georgia still maybe has a couple issues against the run that plagued them at times last year. So that’s probably the recipe.”
Last season, the Tigers struggled at times to produce with their methodical game plan. They were inefficient in the red zone and plagued by turnovers at inopportune times.
Lacking explosive big plays, there will be an emphasis on pushing the ball down the field more in 2024. For that to happen, the offensive line needs to play at a higher level than it did last season, providing Cade Klubnik time in the pocket to find his receivers downfield.
There certainly isn’t a lack of talent at wide receiver, where highly touted freshman Bryant Wesco Jr. has been turning heads at fall camp. He is joined by fellow freshman T.J. Moore.
Returning after an injury redshirt in 2023 is Antonio Williams, who was stellar as a freshman in 2022. Last season, Tyler Black stepped up as a freshman as well. They are joined by Troy Stellato and Adam Randall in a very deep and talented wide receiver room.
Continuity is something Clemson will have in spades that should help early in the season. The scheme is the same with Garrett Riley returning as offensive coordinator and a lot of pieces are back in 2024 from 2023.