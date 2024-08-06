Clemson Tigers Freshman Picked As Impact Player in 2024
Not too long ago, the Clemson Tigers garnered a reputation as a wide receiver factory. They were pumping out NFL-level talent with some regularity as the league is littered with playmakers from the program.
DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Tee Higgins, Martavis Bryant, Derrick Hamilton were all top picks in recent years. In total, six Clemson wide receivers have been selected in the first round and 11 would have been selected within the first two days of how the draft is now broken up.
However, that kind of impact player at the position has not been present in the last few seasons. The Tigers’ offense has become very methodical, lacking explosive plays downfield.
If they want to compete for the national championship this season, they are going to need to see more from the offense. With a brutal schedule, Clemson is going to have to put up points in some matchups.
One player who is going to help in that regard is highly-touted freshman, Bryant Wesco Jr. In a massive ACC preview over at ESPN, Wesco was highlighted by Tom Luginbill as an impact freshman for the 2024 season.
“The Tigers have been missing a game breaker at receiver over the past several seasons, but there is optimism that will change this year, thanks in part to incoming freshman Wesco. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound freshman, an ESPN 300 prospect, enrolled early in spring as one of the top receivers in the country. So far, he has not disappointed. When asked during ACC Kickoff for a player who will be a difference-maker this year, quarterback Cade Klubnik did not hesitate to say Wesco. When asked to elaborate, he said, "You'll see." Luginbill wrote.
Already garnering praise from the starting quarterback, Wesco is someone who will be relied upon early and often. With Hamilton off to the NFL, there are some snaps available at wide receiver and Wesco should immediately factor into the mix.
He will have to continue earning those reps, as the Tigers look deep on their depth chart at wide receiver. T.J. Moore is another freshman who has been turning some heads at fall camp.
Antonio Williams is back after taking a medical redshirt in 2023, as is standout 2023 freshman Tyler Black. Troy Stellato and Adam Randall have something to prove as well heading into the 2024 season.
A passing offense that has been a bit dormant the last few seasons has the pieces to come to life in 2024. Wesco will certainly be part of that equation but is far from the only pass catcher Klubnik will have to rely on.