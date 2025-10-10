Answering Clemson WR Tristan Smith’s Eligibility Dilemma
Some of the most talented positional units often have a talented player who is stuck on the outside looking in. For the Clemson Tigers, that odd man out is transfer wide receiver Tristan Smith.
Although he has flashed his potential this season and throughout his collegiate career, Smith sits fourth in the pecking order behind projected first-round pick Antonio Williams, as well as T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., who are regarded as some of the top young receivers in college football.
As a player who spent several years at the JUCO level, Smith said that he may have another year of eligibility remaining, but would rather not find out yet so he can direct all of his focus toward this current season.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently approved a waiver that excludes a year of JUCO experience from a player’s collegiate eligibility clock. Assuming this ruling remains firm next season, Smith would have another year of eligibility remaining.
While his production has been limited, he has risen to the occasion when given the opportunity. Smith has the highest reception rate (minimum of five catches) on the team, catching 85.7% of all passes thrown his way for a total of six passes for a total of 53 yards.
After seeing just one target and less than ten total snaps through the first three weeks of the season, Smith has received multiple targets and played at least 15 snaps in each of the past two games.
According to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, Smith’s recent performances offer a look at his intriguing potential.
“He’s had good back-to-back games for us. He’s shown up and made some plays. He’s been practicing really well and earning more trust,” Swinney said. “He’s a matchup problem. He’s got unbelievable length. He’s a really skilled guy.”
Upon arriving at Clemson, Smith also caught Swinney’s attention for his constant positive attitude.
“I really love that kid,” Swinney said. “He’s very mature. He’s very serious about it. He’s like the happiest guy on the team. He’s just really, really happy. He’s had a tough journey. He’s just really happy to be at a place like Clemson, and it’s been awesome.”
Last season, Smith was a second-team Big South-OVC Football Association selection after catching 76 passes for 934 yards and six touchdowns while helping lead Southeastern Missouri to the FCS playoffs.
He may no longer be his team’’s star receiver, but Smith explained that his approach to the game has not changed.
“I’m practicing like I’m a starter, like I’m the first overall pick, so that way when my time comes, I’m always ready,” Smith said. “The standard is to be the best.”
While he may not be a top option this season, the 6-foot-5 and 205-pound wide receiver has displayed the athletic tools and determined mindset needed to step into a larger role if he returns next season.