Ashton Hampton Is Turning Heads in Clemson Fall Camp

As the Clemson Tigers continue fall camp to start the 2026 football season, there’s one member of the defense who’s earned rave reviews from teammates, pundits, and his own coaches:

Junior cornerback Ashton Hampton.

On Wednesday, Hampton was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list, per ACC release. The award “recognizes the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound corner recorded 45 tackles last season for the Tigers, including 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 8 pass breakups. Playing alongside Avieon Terrell, an all-ACC player and eventual second-round pick, Hampton was frequently tested by opposing offenses.

“I came in my first year and had Aveion Terrell,” Hampton said. “He was a great leader. I feel like he just passed down the torch to me to be that great next leader and CB1. Every time I go out I’m trying to make sure I’m taking that initiative and being intentional with everything I do. I’m trying to push my teammates. I’m trying to communicate with everybody and make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Now entering his junior season, Hampton is expected to be Clemson’s top cover man in the secondary. Early returns from fall camp suggest he’s ready for that challenge.

“One guy I'll single out is Ashton Hampton,” head coach Dabo Swinney said.

“I’m really pleased with just his maturity. He shows up every day like he’s playing in the Super Bowl. That’s just the mindset he brings every day. I love it.”

Swinney’s comments underscore what’s been a constant theme through the offseason: Hampton has a legitimate NFL future. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 3 corner in the 2027 draft.

That projection is easy to see when turning on the tape of Hampton. He’s a ball-hawking corner whose biggest strength is his physicality. Wide receivers on Clemson’s schedule will need to win off the line of scrimmage to draw deep help from safeties like Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III. If not, Hampton’s presence allows for the team’s safeties to be utilized in run defense or helping other teammates in coverage.

Hampton’s first chance to make a claim for the Thorpe Award comes on September 5 when Clemson travels to LSU. The trophy will be handed out after conference championship week, on Friday, December 11 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.