Why Ashton Hampton is Ready to Take Role of Top Cornerback For Clemson

Every football team needs a shutdown cornerback. In 2026, Ashton Hampton will look to be that guy for the Clemson Tigers.

He believes that it’s his time to be that player, too. With the departure of Avieon Terrell to the NFL, the job of defending an opponent’s best wideout is expected to be passed to the junior, who has flashed over his first two seasons and will look to move into one of the best corners in the conference next season.

Hampton simply wants to lead the way that his collegiate mentor did over his previous two years.

“It’s just really been a mentality in the quarterback room ever since I’ve been here,” he said on Thursday. “I came in my first year, had Avieon Terrell, and he was a great leader and I feel like he just passed down the torch to me to be that great next leader at CB1.”

The Tallahassee, Florida, native wants to set the tone as well. During Clemson’s fall camp workouts, it involves the group doing hill workouts throughout hot mornings. In a viral video, Hampton broke away from the rest of the group to finish first.

His reasoning? To lead by example.

“Everytime time I go out there, and every practice, meet, I’m just trying to make sure I’m taking that initiative and making sure I’m being intentional with everything I do and say,” Hampton said.

“I’m trying to push my teammates,” he continued. “I’m trying to communicate with everybody and make sure we’re all on the same page, and just making sure we all have the same goal and try to accomplish everything we want as a team.”

Pushing the team wiohut barriers has been an objective for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney this offseason. Due to the Tigers’ 7-6 finish last season after entering with high expectations, nobody is a starter just yet, including Hampton, meaning everybody has to earn their spot to open the year.

The cornerback said that everybody’s been watched in every rep, play and action.

“It’s every day. Every day is game day and every play is a game-day play,” Hampton said. “So, every time that we step out there on the field, we’re trying to prove to ourselves, our teammates, our coaches, to everybody that we deserve to go out there and play.”

Being a key piece on Clemson’s defense last season, he was at the front of it all when the Tigers were struggling. Over the course of this offseason, it’s been about flushing that out of their systems.

Hampton notes that sometimes, that’s what occurs in the sport.

“It’s football at the end of the day. You got to keep pushing,” he said. “You got to reset and reload and just keep going, no matter what happens.”

The cornerback will look to continue to lead by example as Clemson continues fall camp ahead of its matchup with LSU on Sept. 5.