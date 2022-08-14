Baylon Spector Shines in Buffalo Bills Debut

CLEMSON, S.C. -- When the Buffalo Bills used their seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Baylon Spector, they used it because they liked his versatility at the linebacker position.

"Can play inside. Can play out. Can play special teams. He is hardnosed," said Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on April 30th.

So far, Spector is proving Beane right.

Spector shined in his preseason debut for the Bills on Saturday. The former Clemson Tiger racked up 10 tackles and knocked down a pass in a 27-24 Buffalo victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Spector's former Clemson teammate, James Skalski, also played in the game. He recorded four tackles for the Colts in a losing effort.

But Spector's 10-tackle performance was the best effort by a former Tiger in the opening weekend of the NFL preseason.

His 10 tackles led the Bills' defense. Five of his 10 stops were solo hits.

Because Spector played at Clemson and on a defense that has been ranked among the best in the country for more than a decade, Beane feels Spector is a guy that can compete for a roster spot right away.

“He is smart…kind of a tough kid. He is fun to watch fly around. He had some good years at Clemson,” the Bills’ general manager said. “They had a couple of good linebackers. They had another one, in Skalski there. If you guys have followed Clemson, those two guys made a lot of plays.

“If the D-Line was not making it, usually one of those two linebackers were making it. He is going to bring a little edge to us.”

Spector used that edge to record 210 career tackles and nine sacks in 53 games at Clemson, 21 of which were starts. He was a mainstay at weakside linebacker the past two seasons. He finished with 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Buffalo Bills open the NFL's regular season on Sept. 8 as a 2.5-point favorite at the Los Angeles Rams, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

