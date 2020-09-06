Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and defensive end Xavier Thomas have developed a close bond the past few years while playing for the Tigers. Over the summer, the two trained together before Thomas ran head-on into a rough bout of sickness.

On Tuesday, Galloway detailed his relationship with Thomas and how he visited the defensive end over their extended summer break due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Yeah, Xavier is my boy. We worked out together over the summer in Florence," Galloway said. I was down there and we worked out a lot at his house and around his neighborhood."

Thomas had experienced some sickness before their workout sessions but was healthy before falling sick again a few weeks before the start of fall camp.

Galloway feels for his friend and teammate who is having to work harder than ever to get back in the right shape--both physically and mentally--for what was setting up to be a major opportunity this season for his NFL aspirations.

"It sucks for a guy like that who is so talented and with so much potential. But you know, X has been working his butt off trying to get back right," Galloway said. "I'm not sure if they have a timetable set or plan on coming back but with this new rule, he can come back any time this year and it won't count. So I feel like that's a positive for him, so he can get in shape the way that he wants to be in shape and come back the best version of himself."

