Can Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Handle the Hype? Dabo Swinney Has No Doubt
The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2025 season with high expectations and a lot of hype, particularly around senior quarterback Cade Klubnik.
PFF recently ranked the Tigers' offense as the top unit in the country, and Klubnik is getting Heisman chatter as well as being in pole position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
All the noise could become a distraction for a less grounded player, but head coach Dabo Swinney has no doubt his senior quarterback can handle the external noise -- he's seen him do it before.
"I mean, last year at this time they said he's terrible," Swinney said last week at Clemson's media day. "So, he had to block that out. It's the same thing. Of course I see him as one of those guys (can block out the noise), because he had to do the same thing last year."
It was a different message that Klubnik heard before last season, but it was a constant flow of negativity that could have caused a player less mentally tough to wilt.
"You gotta block out that 'you suck.' You've gotta block out that 'Swinney shoulda went and got a portal guy over you.' You've gotta bock out that 'you're just not gonna get it done.'"
The narrative changed from last July, but the outside noise is louder than ever, with praise being heaped on Klubnik.
"You gotta block that out, but you've also gotta block out 'Oh, you're the Heisman. You're the greatest thing ever.' Literally 12 months later. That's just part of it.
"Because there's always external narratives; there's always external opinions. That's just a part of what we do. If you're a coach or a player, that can't be your motivation."
Now, Swinney wasn't afraid to say a little bulletin board material can be used as a motivator, it just can't be what drives someone day in and day out.
"It can be fuel for you. It can be a little fuel for your fire, but it can't be your fire," Swinney said, pointing inward towards his chest. "Your fire's gotta come from within."
Swinney knows his quarterback is motivated from within and not driven by external factors, positive or negative.
"Cade's driven by the right things," said Swinney. "I'm sure he took a little fuel last year, but that's not his fire. I'm proud of him," said Swinney. "He's done a great job; he's been here three years. He's a model dude. He's what you want. He's committed in every sense of that word. He's a leader.
Despite the preseason accolades, including talk of him being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Swinney expects more from Klubnik in 2025.
"He's developed and gotten better, but he's gotta take another step," said Swinney. "He did that last year. The things that he needed to improve on - taking care of the ball, not taking a bunch of sacks, TFLs, and being a little more situationally aware. We're pushing the ball down the field a little bit. Getting physically a little more mature.
"He did all those things."
"But now it's more precision, more detail, more awareness - all those things. Just a little bit more. And if he does that, he's gonna have a great year."
Swinney wrapped up his praise and belief in Klubnik in one concise sentence.
"Because he's a winner."
By the time the Tigers take on the Bayou Bengals from LSU on August 30th, the hype for Klubnik and fellow quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is going to be at a fever pitch.
But Swinney has no doubt Klubnik can handle the external pressure; he's seen him do it before.