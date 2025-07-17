Do the Clemson Tigers have Nation's Best Offense?
Fresh off an ACC Championship and the rise of several exciting young playmakers, Clemson Tigers fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic, and the national media seems to agree.
According to Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) Max Chadwick, Clemson has the best offense in college football heading into the 2025 season.
“Clemson’s passing attack projects as the nation’s best in 2025. The Tigers feature PFF’s top quarterback in Cade Klubnik and PFF's third-ranked receiving corps. No other school placed in the top five of both lists,” Chadwick wrote on PFF.
“Clemson also has a top-10 offensive line, with five of the six offensive linemen who played 500 snaps last year set to return for 2025. The only real question mark for the offense is at tailback, with true freshman Gideon Davidson projected to start. But even he was the No. 4 running back recruit in the 2025 high school class.”
As Chadwick previously stated, Klubnik is viewed as the top quarterback in college football, and one of the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Last season, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns (third-most in FBS), while throwing just six interceptions.
After entering the program as a five-star recruit, Klubnik burst onto the scene after filling in for D.J. Uigalelei in the ACC Championship, winning MVP of the game after throwing for 239 yards and a touchdown while leading the Tigers to a win over North Carolina.
Since then, he’s climbed the ranks in Clemson’s record books and enters his senior season among the top five in program history in career passing touchdowns, yards, and completions.
Klubnik will have plenty of help moving the ball down the field, with Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr. being ranked among ESPN’s top ten wide receivers in college football.
Clemson’s offensive line is also regarded as one of the best in the country. Offensive line coach Matt Luke has built up a strong reputation for himself, headlined by a National Championship win during his time at Georgia in 2021. Luke will lead a veteran unit featuring four graduate players who’ve combined for 120 career starts.
The Tigers open up their season on Aug. 30 against LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET.