Candidates for Clemson Tigers Starting RB
The Clemson Tigers returned almost all of its offensive production from a season ago, but there’s one position that the program did not retain that could see a change: running back.
Last year, Phil Mafah was the starting tailback for the Tigers, but ran out of eligibility and went to the NFL Draft, being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round. Now, head coach Dabo Swinney has a choice to make at the skill position, but there are strong candidates to fill the position the way Mafah did.
Redshirt sophomore Jay Haynes was the backup to Mafah at the end of the year, making him the frontrunner to be the successor. However, the running back suffered a torn ACL from a kick return in the ACC Championship against SMU last December, setting him back for the beginning of the season, at least.
From this uncertainty, there has been questions from the national media about the running back room, with ESPN’s Andrea Adelson calling it an “area of concern.”
So, who are the candidates? Let’s dive into position coach CJ Spiller’s running back room.
Adam Randall, Senior
Randall made a surprising switch to tailback following flashes of success at the position in the postseason, being a receiver for the first three years of his collegiate career.
The change was talked about following a season-saving play from a kick return, where Randall returned a kick return for 41 yards to put Clemson in position to hit a game-winning field goal, putting them into the College Football Playoff.
A game later against Texas, the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native broke free on a 41 yard run, the longest of the game for the Tigers.
A track runner, as well as seeing stints at running back in high school, the 6-foot-2 back can find success as a runner in the open field, with many calling him a pure athlete. If Swinney goes to experience at the position to open the season, Randall will have his opportunity—he will only need one opening to showcase his speed.
Gideon Davidson, Freshman
Davidson was the No. 3 running back from the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports Composite, getting a lot of buzz from fans since his commitment in 2023. The freshman also showed promise from the spring game, rushing for 35 yards off of nine carries.
What Swinney liked the most from Davidson from the exhibition was his pass-catching ability, recording three receptions for 49 yards. Combining his patient run-style with an ability to haul in passes from the backfield, the Clemson head coach likes what he sees from the freshman.
“Gideon was great catching the ball out of the backfield,” Swinney said. “He’s got it all.”
Perhaps the most upside from the group, if he makes the most of his opportunities, an experienced offense may have a young gun in its backfield that can be just as dangerous.
David Eziomume, Redshirt Freshman
Despite a limited sample size in 2024, Eziomume was ranked the No. 21 running back in the class of 2024, according to On3. The Acworth, Georgia native saw five games with the Tigers last season, recording 62 yards on 10 carries.
This spring, however, Eziomume led all teams in rushing during Clemson’s spring game, rushing for 69 yards that included a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the exhibition.
“I thought [he] had a really good day,” Swinney said after the spring game. “He’s stacking days, he’s had a couple of really good days.”
Should opportunities open up for him, as well as the coaching staff having trust in him, don’t be surprised if Eziomume sees rising amounts of snaps this season at tailback.
Keith Adams Jr., Redshirt Junior
Nicknamed “Hammerhead” from his physical run style, Adams is another that could show flashes of potential, doing so in a handful of games for the Tigers last season.
The St. George, Utah, native rushed for 122 yards from 30 carries and even scored a touchdown last season, running through a Wake Forest defender to record his first collegiate score.
While many candidates could raise uncertainty, Swinney’s goal for Adams is simply to “just be him.”
“He’s going to have a role,” Swinney said after the spring game. “Just be him and just buy into what we need him to be.”
Adams rushed for 47 yards in the exhibition, including a 20-yard play.
Jarvis Green, Redshirt Sophomore
While only receiving nine attempts on the ground last season for Clemson, Green didn’t shy away from the opportunities that he was given, showing out in one of the biggest moments against Texas.
Green recorded his first career touchdown against the Longhorns, snagging a 25-yard pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik to spark a late potential comeback for the Tigers. He caught another pass for 10 yards, presenting his upside as a receiving tailback.
Green missed most of the spring practices and the spring game with a mid-foot sprain, but he has proved to have some value from big-game plays last postseason.