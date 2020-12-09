CFP Picture: Where Things Stand After Week 14

There was no change in the top-6 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but there was a little movement behind that top group of teams.

With under two weeks to go before conference championships are played, the paths for the teams still realistically alive are starting to take shape.

College Football Rankings:

1. Alabama (1): The Tide have multiple paths to the playoff. The ESPN CFP Predictor currently gives them a 97.8 percent chance of getting in. Win out and they will undoubtedly be the number one seed. If Bama somehow were to lose to Florida in Atlanta, things could get interesting but it is hard to fathom that loss knocking them out of the Top-4. They still have to go on the road and face a much improved Arkansas team this weekend though.

2. Notre Dame (2): The regular season is over for the Fighting Irish. The only obstacle left for Brian Kelly's team is a rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Win, they are in. Lose, and all bets are off, but a loss certainly doesn't knock them out.

3. Clemson (3): The Tigers' path remains clear: Beat Notre Dame in Charlotte and they are in. Lose and they are out.

4. Ohio State (4): The Buckeyes hold steady at four but their weekend matchup with Michigan has already been canceled. What happens next remains to be seen but it's hard to imagine Ohio State as an unbeaten Big Ten champion being left out, if they are able to play in the conference championship game that is. But what if both Clemson and Florida finish up as one-loss conference champions?

5. Texas A&M (5): After downing Auburn last weekend, the Aggies are still alive. Barely. A&M has one regular-season game left, at home against Tennessee on Dec. 19, the same day as the SEC Championship Game. Assuming they get by a reeling Vols team, the Aggies need Notre Dame to knock off Clemson to have any shot.

6. Florida (6): The Gators host LSU at home this weekend, and while they are already locked into a spot opposite Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, they absolutely can not afford to lose this week. Win out and they get in. Lose one and they are done.

7. Iowa State (9): The Cyclones were one of the big winners this week, jumping up two spots and ahead of unbeaten Cincinnati. However, with two losses, their chances are just a notch above non-existent, even with a win in the Big-12 conference championship.

8. Cincinnati (7): The Bearcats have not played since November 28 and their weekend matchup against No. 24 Tulsa has already been called off. However, the two are still scheduled to meet in the AAC Conference Championship. Regardless, the committee sent Cincinnati a message this week by dropping them below a two-loss Iowa State team.

9. Georgia (8): With two losses the Bulldogs are for all intents and purposes eliminated.

10. Miami (10): The Hurricanes' playoff hopes all but ended last weekend with Clemson's win over Virginia Tech.

11. Oklahoma (11): With two losses the Sooners are in the same predicament as fellow Big-12 member Iowa State. They will need to win the conference and then have complete chaos. Even that might not be enough.

12. Indiana (12): With so many cancellations taking place in the Big Ten, it's hard to know what will happen next. The Hoosiers might not be officially dead in the water just yet.

