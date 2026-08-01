Clemson Alum DeAndre Hopkins Sets Record Straight About Retirement Talk Amid Coaching Job

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who’s moved from the Northeast to Atlanta over the last few days.

Hopkins was with the New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel during last week’s practices, helping out the wide receivers while exploring a coaching role. Then, on Friday, he took a job with Georgia Tech as an assistant wide receivers coach for the program.

Although Hopkins is taking the job and breaking into the scene as a coach, he wants one thing to be known about his playing career: it’s not over yet. The three-time All-Pro revealed on social media that he is still looking to get back to the NFL as a veteran receiver despite

I Haven’t retired from the @NFL … But if you're a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 1, 2026

However, as seen above, Hopkins is adamant about bringing strong talent to the Yellow Jackets in the seasons to come. He also reunites with Georgia Tech’s current offensive coordinator, George Godsey, who was the Houston Texans’ quarterback coach when Hopkins was breaking into the league.

Of course, it led to a plethora of honors, from Pro Bowl to All-Pro nods, and the reunion brings chemistry to a Georgia Tech program looking to match the success of its former coordinator, Buster Faulkner.

From his time at Clemson, fans have been trying to swallow a difficult pill. Hopkins thrived under head coach Dabo Swinney’s unit, one that current offensive coordinator Chad Morris was a part of. He’s first in school history in receiving yards (3,020), touchdowns (27) and first in 100-yard receiving games with 12 in his three seasons with the program.

A Central, South Carolina, native, Hopkins went local to make a name for himself. The numbers helped the wideout go in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft to Houston. After seven seasons with the Texans, he had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and, most recently, the Baltimore Ravens.

The 34-year-old has the talent to be successful on an NFL team while providing a veteran presence. Until a franchise decides to pull the trigger, Hopkins will be working with Georgia Tech, a program looking to break through in the ACC.

Clemson faces the Yellow Jackets inside Memorial Stadium on Nov. 14, which could end up being a title eliminator for the ACC Championship then. That could have Hopkins on the opposing sideline for the first time in his playing or coaching career, if he’s there.