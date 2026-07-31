DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Join ACC Foe's Coaching Staff

Last week, it was announced that former Clemson offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum would be joining the Tigers' staff as an intern. Now, another former player has landed a coaching role, but this time with an ACC foe.

On Friday afternoon, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to join Georgia Tech as a member of the program's offensive staff following a successful visit with the team in Atlanta this past week.

While it hasn't been confirmed what his specific role will be with the staff, he'll likely work with the wide receiver corps, as Hopkins was recently seen helping the New England Patriots' wideouts in an unofficial coaching role.

Georgia Tech is currently expected to add former NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a member of its offensive staff, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Had been in Atlanta this week visiting with the team. Has a longstanding relationship with GT OC George Godsey. pic.twitter.com/11pD66DTJM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 31, 2026

Zenitz cited that one of the primary reasons for the move is the relationship between Hopkins and Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator George Godsey — and when you look at Godsey's coaching career, it makes sense.

The two initially crossed paths in 2014, as Hopkins was entering his second season in the NFL with the Houston Texans while Godsey was entering his first year as the organization's quarterback coach.

With 32-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm, Godsey helped the second-year wideout post his first 1,000-yard season. The Texans ultimately missed the playoffs, but Godsey still got the most out of his offense — which finished 14th in points per game — leading to his promotion to offensive coordinator in 2015.

The quarterback situation was much worse the following season, as the Texans had four different starting quarterbacks due to injuries throughout the year. However, Godsey helped Hopkins post one of the best campaigns of his 12-year career, totaling 111 catches for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns. Houston reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012 but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, 30-0.

In 2016, Hopkins and the offense struggled heavily, as the 6-foot-1 wideout finished the season with under 1,000 receiving yards while Godsey's unit ranked among the worst in the league, averaging just 17.4 points per game.

Godsey was let go following the 2016 season, but it wouldn't be the last time the offensive pairing linked up. After nearly a decade apart, Hopkins and the veteran coach reunited on the Baltimore Ravens last season, as Godsey had been the tight ends coach for the past three seasons.

After helping produce talents like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, Godsey was hired as Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season, replacing the departed Buster Faulkner.

Hopkins remains a free agent heading into the 2026 season, and at 34 years old, it's fair to wonder whether a return to the field is still in the cards or if a permanent move to coaching is on the horizon. Either way, the Georgia Tech opportunity should give him some clarity on which path he wants to take.