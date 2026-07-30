2026 NFL MVP Odds: Power Ranking the Top Contenders Ahead of Preseason

With NFL teams across the league reporting for training camp, the offseason is behind us and the 2026 preseason is officially here.

That means it's time for us to dive into everything there is to know about this season before we place any futures or draft our fantasy teams. In this article, I'm going to power rank the top 10 MVP candidates best on their odds to win MVP.

Remember, this list isn't just the top 10 names on the list; it's a ranking of the top 10 players who I think have betting value at their current odds. That is to say, I think their odds should be better than their posted number. Let's dive into it.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

2026 NFL MVP Power Rankings Based on Odds

1. Brock Purdy (+2000)

Brock Purdy is listed at +2000 to be named NFL MVP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can point to Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme if you want to, but the fact of the matter few quarterbacks have been as efficient as Brock Purdy over the past few years. Even in a year where he played just nine games, he was second in the NFL in both adjusted EPA per play and completion percentage over expected while leading the 49ers to a 7-2 record. People also forget that in 2023 he finished fourth in MVP voting and was the betting favorite late in the year before a bad game in prime time against the Baltimore Ravens. He's the best value bet on the board at 20-1.

2. Justin Herbert (+1000)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything is lining up for what could be Justin Herbert's first season as a true NFL MVP contender. He's entering his third season playing for Jim Harbaugh, and his first with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who should be able to draw up an elite scheme for Herbert and the Chargers' offense. The Chargers' offensive line is back to being healthy, and Herbert has enough weapons to rack up big numbers this season.

3. Josh Allen (+650)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Any dual-threat quarterback is going to have a leg up on others when it comes to the MVP race due to the impact they can have both through the air and on the ground. Josh Allen has reached 500+ rushing yards in five straight seasons and 12+ rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons. He now has DJ Moore at wide receiver, which should do nothing but boost his passing numbers. He's favored to win his second career MVP for good reason.

4. Drake Maye (+1000)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye was on the cusp of being named NFL MVP last season, finishing as the clear runner-up. If he's able to repeat his numbers from last year, he will be in the running once again. Adding A.J. Brown at wide receiver gives him a true No. 1 target. The argument against Maye this year is that the Patriots had a historically easy schedule last season, and their offensive line still has some questions. Whether or not he can repeat last season's success is yet to be seen.

5. Caleb Williams (+1500)

Caleb Williams is a dark-horse contender to be named NFL MVP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams took a huge step forward in his development last year under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. He threw for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He also added 388 yards on the ground. He'll have to take another step forward if he wants to be in the MVP race, but we have seen promising flashes of greatness in his first two seasons.

6. Joe Burrow (+900)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow is the best pure passer in the NFL, leading the league in yards and touchdowns two years ago. He also has elite talent at wide receiver and a defense that's so bad that he has no choice but to rack up numbers to keep his team in contention in almost every game they play in. The biggest detractor for Burrow is his health. He has now missed significant time in three different seasons because of injuries. He has to find a way to stay healthy this season.

7. Dak Prescott (+1400)

Dak Prescott is listed at 14-1 to be named NFL MVP. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott is a name not many people are discussing this offseason, but he has a lot of things going his way. Not only does he have arguably the best one-two punch at wide receiver between CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but the Cowboys' defense is one of the worst units in the league, which means Prescott will be playing in several offensive barnburners, leading to more opportunities for him to rack up numbers. He led the NFL in completions last year with 404.

8. Lamar Jackson (+850)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamar Jackson is second on the odds list to be named NFL MVP, but I'd be cautious about betting on him at +850. He was injured last season, but even when he played, he did not look like the quarterback he used to be. He had his worst statistical season both from a passing and rushing standpoint. He completed only 63.6% of passes and averaged only 26.8 rushing yards. Is he going to return to playing at an MVP level with a new coaching staff, an average receiving core, and a weak interior offensive line? I'm not so sure.

9. Matthew Stafford (+900)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's very hard for a player to win back-to-back MVPs in the current age. If the race is close, voters will typically lean away from the player who won it the year before. Just look at the 2024 race between Allen and Jackson for proof of that. That means Stafford will have to outperform his 2025 numbers to win MVP this season, which I don't foresee happening for him at 38 years old.

10. Patrick Mahomes (+1300)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are more question marks surrounding Patrick Mahomes this season than any other year in his career. Will he return healthy after suffering a knee injury last year? Will the Chiefs' offense return to the juggernaut it once was? Has he already reached the peak of his career? I have to see how he plays before I'll consider an MVP bet on him.

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