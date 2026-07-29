Power Ranking Every NFL Team Based on Their 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Rams, Seahawks, Bills Lead Way

The 2026 NFL season is right around the corner, with the preseason beginning next week and the regular season a little over a month away.

As fans and bettors prepare for what should be an exciting 2026 campaign, the SI Betting team has been examining several futures markets, starting with the odds to win the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams head into the season as the favorite to win it all, and by a good amount. The Rams are the only team with shorter than 10/1 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.

The defending champion Seattle Seahawks currently sit in fourth in the odds at DraftKings, though they're one of 12 teams with 19/1 odds or better.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, even though they combined for just one playoff win in 2026.

With the season a little over a month away, here's the first edition of our NFL Power Rankings -- based on the odds to win the Super Bowl -- for the 2026 campaign.

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. Los Angeles Rams (+550)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams are all in.



Los Angeles added Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie in the offseason to bolster its defense, and it certainly has given Matthew Stafford a chance to win one more ring. One could argue that the Rams were the second-best team in the NFL last season, so it wouldn't be shocking if they're back in the mix to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 campaign.

2. Seattle Seahawks (+1100)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle may be fourth in the odds, but the defending champs are still loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball and Sam Darnold proved he can be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.



I wouldn't be shocked if Seattle won the NFC West for the second season in a row.

3. Buffalo Bills (+1000)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After yet another disappointing playoff exit in 2025, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are tied atop the AFC in the odds to win the Super Bowl.



The addition of DJ Moore should boost this offense, but will it be enough to take down teams like Denver, Baltimore, Kansas City, Los Angeles and New England?

4. Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown is gone, but the Eagles still have one of the best rosters in the NFL from top to bottom. If Jalen Hurts can improve upon a shaky 2025 season, Philly should be right back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

5. Baltimore Ravens (+1000)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamar Jackson's health could end up deciding yet another Ravens season, but oddsmakers are high on Baltimore's chances to win the AFC North and get back to the playoffs.

6. Denver Broncos (+2000)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver may have been in the Super Bowl last year if Bo Nix didn't get hurt, and it had the best record in the AFC. The schedule will be tougher in 2026, but the Broncos have a very deep roster and improved their offense by adding Jaylen Waddle in the offseason.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (+1600)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season -- and these odds -- hinge on the health of Patrick Mahomes, but I am not ready to count him out just yet. Kansas City lost a lot on the defensive side of the ball in the offseason, but Mahomes may be able to carry this team to a playoff berth.

8. New England Patriots (+1600)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown is in the fold for Drake Maye and Co., and this team could still be ascending after earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC in 2025. The Pats are going to have a tougher schedule in 2026, but if Maye is the real deal, that shouldn't keep them from the playoffs.

9. Detroit Lions (+1900)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lions are going to have a much easier schedule in 2026 after finishing in last (albeit at 9-8) in the NFC North last season. Could they be undervalued in the betting market entering this season?



Dan Campbell's team dealt with a ton of injuries in 2025, and if the defense can stay healthy, the Lions are a real threat to come back to win the division this season.

10. San Francisco 49ers (+1900)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries were the story of the 2025 season for San Francisco, yet it still won a playoff game before losing to Seattle in the divisional round. Brock Purdy should be healthy entering 2026, which would be a major boost to San Fran's ceiling in the best division in the NFL.

11. Houston Texans (+1800)

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston may have the best defense in the league, but its playoff ceiling rests on C.J. Stroud, who struggled mightily in a loss to New England in last year's playoffs.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (+1700)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until Justin Herbert proves he can get it done in the playoffs, it's hard to have the Chargers much higher on this list. Herbert has a 54.7 percent completion percentage, four picks and just two touchdowns in three career playoff games.

13. Green Bay Packers (+1800)

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and the Packers have yet to really break through in the Jordan Love era, finishing second, third and second in the standings.



Plus, Micah Parsons' injury should weaken this defense if he's unable to return for Week 1.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville won the AFC South in 2025, but it'll have a tougher path with a first-place schedule in 2026. Still, Trevor Lawrence's 2026 season was extremely encouraging and he should look even better in Year 2 with Liam Coen at the helm.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincy's season all comes down to the health of Joe Burrow. If he's able to play in the majority of the games, the Bengals could be a threat to win the AFC North.

16. Chicago Bears (+2400)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams had some all-time moments in the playoffs in the 2025 season, and he'll look to become more consistent as a passer as the Bears try to win the NFC North. Chicago should be in the wild card mix at the very least in 2026.

17. Dallas Cowboys (+2500)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' defense remains a major concern, but Dak Prescott had this offense rolling in 2025, ranking fifth in the league in EPA/Play. The Cowboys are likely a fringe playoff team in the NFC, but if the defense is better, that could change.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay blew the NFC South in the 2026 season, but it likely has the highest floor of any team in the division entering 2026. A healthy Baker Mayfield was an MVP candidate last season, but the Bucs' offense did lose Mike Evans in free agency.

19. Washington Commanders (+6000)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington took an expected step back in 2025, and it won't be a playoff contender if Jayden Daniels can't stay healthy. If he is able to play in the majority of the games, Washington should be in the mix for a wild card spot.

20. Minnesota Vikings (+5000)

Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyler Murray could end up being a massive upgrade over J.J. McCarthy, and the Vikings did finish last season on a five-game winning streak. However, they're projected (based on these odds) to be the worst team in the NFC North.

21. Indianapolis Colts (+6000)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Daniel Jones re-create the magic this team had early in the 2025 season? I'm not expecting much from a quarterback coming off a torn Achilles, especially since a lot of Jones' game is predicated on his mobility.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Tomlin is out. Mike McCarthy is in. And Aaron Rodgers looked completely incapable of winning a playoff game in 2025. Now he's a year older. I can't imagine this season ends with the Steelers taking the AFC North.

23. New York Giants (+7000)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Harbaugh may be able to turn this thing around in one season in New York, but Malik Nabers' knee injury is a major concern for an offense that was in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play last season.



Plus, New York moved on from Dexter Lawrence, which is a tough hole to fill on the defensive side of the ball.

24. New Orleans Saints (+9000)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints were 5-4 last season with Shough as their starter, and they could be a candidate to make a leap in a weaker division in 2026.

25. Carolina Panthers (+9000)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina made the playoffs last season despite being 26th in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense. Can Bryce Young finally prove that he can be a franchise quarterback? The NFC South is there for the taking once again in 2026.

26. Atlanta Falcons (+13000)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons are deciding between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa in 2026, two uninspiring options for an offense loaded with playmakers. Atlanta may have the most volatility of any team this season, as a bounce-back year from either quarterback could be enough to compete in the weak NFC South.

27. Tennessee Titans (+13000)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Have the Titans put enough around Cam Ward for him to succeed in his second season? Oddsmakers aren't sold, as the Titans have the fifth-worst Super Bowl odds in the AFC.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It'll be interesting to see how the Kirk Cousins-Fernando Mendoza quarterback room eventually sorts itself out, but the Raiders are in a loaded AFC West and have a long way to go before we consider them as a true playoff contender.

29. Cleveland Browns (+20000)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns finally traded away Myles Garrett, and their questions at quarterback make them impossible to trust as a potential playoff contender in 2026.

30. New York Jets (+20000)

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith is returning to New York, but after a dreadful season in Las Vegas, it's hard to see him turning this franchise around after another bad season in 2025.

31. Miami Dolphins (+35000)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami tore its roster down to the studs this offseason, but it'll be interesting to see if Malik Willis can be a long-term answer at quarterback after a few years as a solid backup in Green Bay.

32. Arizona Cardinals (+50000)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's pretty clear that the Cardinals are still rebuilding, and I don't see them competing for a playoff spot with Jacoby Brissett as their quarterback.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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