Clemson Announces Kick-Off Time For Rivalry Week Game With South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers have announced their kick-off time for the annual rivarly week match up with Sourth Carolina. They'll face-off with the Gamecocks in a noon game on Nov. 29 in Columbia. The game will air on either ABC or ESPN.
This will be the third time in four years that the game will be a noon kickoff. The lone exception was a night game in 2023. Of the currently finalized times, this is the second one to be announced as a noon game. The other is the matchup with Georgia Tech, which is also a road game.
The two home games with scheduled times, LSU and Troy are at 7:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. respecitvely. The road game against Louisville on Nov. 14 is scheuled for 8 p.m., leaving the reamining schedule to be determined.
All games, except for Troy, are on either on ABC or the main ESPN channel. Troy will air on the ACC Network.
The Tigers look to finish the season on a stronger note this time around, the fell to South Carolina, 17-14 last season to loss the bout for the second time in three years. They won the previous seven in the row from 2014 to 2021. Clemson led 14-17 before allowed two scores late in the fourth quarter including a 20-yard touchdown run from Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers with 1:08.
Clemson finished 10-4 last season and No. 14 in the AP Poll. They took home their first conference title since 2022, taking down the newly added conference opponent SMU to clinch a spot in the college football playoff. They ultimately lost to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.