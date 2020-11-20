SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson at Florida State: Recruiting Comparison

JP-Priester

Over the past several years, the Florida State football program has been on a sharp, steady decline. 

It wasn't so long ago that the annual matchup between Clemson and the Seminoles was one of the bigger games in all of college football. It routinely had major implications on the ACC Atlantic. 

The Mike Norvell era has not gotten off to the start many had envisioned and Florida State is currently sitting at 2-6, having dropped their past three games. Clemson is currently ranked fourth in the country and looking to rebound from their first regular season loss in over three years. 

The two teams come in worlds apart and with each passing season that gap seems to keep growing. Let's take a look at how the two teams match up from a talent standpoint using the most recent depth charts and the 247 Composite Rankings. 

Quarterback:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Trevor Lawrence

2018  5*

1

1 (No. 6 All-Time)

Jordan Travis

2019  3*

25 (Dual Threat)

889

Everyone knows what Lawrence brings to the table. He's a competitor and after having to miss the Tigers last two games, including the biggest one of the season, it's safe to assume he is itching to get back at it. There is no debate on which team holds the upper hand at this position but Travis can be dangerous when not contained. He's capable of beating you with his legs and is closing in on 600 rushing yards for the season.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Travis Etienne (Clemson)

2017  4*

15

213

La'Damian Webb (FSU)

2020  3*

4

57

Jashaun Corbin

2020  4*

8 (APB)

261

Etienne might be having a down year but he is still averaging more than 5 YPC and is still a touchdown machine. He also already has as many receptions as he did all of last season. Both Corbin and Webb have rushed for more than 300 yards for FSU and both average over 5 YPC. At the same time, both are freshmen and neither are the running threat that Noles quarterback Jordan Travis is.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Joseph Ngata (Clemson)

2019  4*

9

52

Cornell Powell

2016  4*

30 

169

Amari Rodgers

2017  4*

16

117

Keyshawn Helton (FSU)

2018  3*

191

1310

Ontaria Wilson

2017  3*

75

740

The Seminoles are having to start two receivers that are both fairly undersized, but combined they have caught 42 balls this season. However, all three Clemson starters are former blue-chip recruits and Rodgers and Powell are having career seasons. If Ngata is finally healthy, that only makes the Clemson offense that much more dangerous.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Braden Galloway (Clemson)

2018  3*

41

858

Camren McDonald (FSU)

2018  4*

15

290

Both Galloway and McDonald are experienced players and have developed into reliable targets this season. Their numbers on the season are eerily similar as well. But Galloway splits time. Backup Davis Allen has also been heavily involved in the offense, giving Lawrence two dependable options at the position. 

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive Line:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

LT Jackson Carman (Clemson)

2018  5*

1

17

LG Matt Bockhorst

2017  4*

17

240

C Cade Stewart

2016  3*

163

2021

RG Will Putnam

2019  4*

5

101

RT Jordan McFadden

2018  3*

66

819

LT Darius Washington (FSU)

2019  3*

38

502

LG Dontae Lucas

2019  4*

9

167

C Maurice Smith

2019  3*

58

1093

RG Baevon Johnson

2016  4*

1 (Center)

43

RT Robert Scott Jr

2020  3*

39

508

While the Clemson offensive line has certainly struggled at times this season, particularly with the running game, this group is far superior to what the Seminoles put on the field. Offensive line issues have plagued Florida State going back to the end of the Jimbo Fisher era and 2020 has been no different, as evidenced by the 28 sacks they have allowed so far.

Advantage: Clemson

Defensive Line:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

DE KJ Henry (Clemson)

2018  5*

3

14 

DT Tyler Davis

2019  4*

12

137

DT Bryan Bresee

2020  5*

1

1 (18 All-Time)

DE Myles Murphy

2020  5*

1

DE Joshua Kaindom (FSU)

2017  5*

3

10 

DT Dennis Briggs Jr 

2018  4*

25

324

NG Robert Cooper

2018  4*

9

117

FOX Janarius Robinson

2016  4*

7

86

Both teams feature an abundance of talent along the defensive line. Each team has a former blue-chip recruit at every position in their front four. However, Clemson has three former five stars, while the Noles have just the one.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebacker:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

SAM Mike Jones Jr (Clemson)

2018  4*

15

210

MIKE Jake Venables

2018  3*

29

455

WILL Baylon Spector

2017  3*

45

609

WLB Emmett Rice (FSU)

2016  3*

27

395

MLB Stephen Dix Jr

2020  4*

15

240

SLB  Amari Gainer 

2018  4*

18

239

From a pure talent standpoint, the Seminoles have the edge here. However, Clemson is getting more out of the talent they do have, and that's without James Skalski, the quarterback of this defense, so to speak. Baylon Spector has developed into a tackling machine and Mike Jones Jr has quietly done a really good job of taking over for 2019 unanimous All-American Isaiah Simmons.

Advantage: Clemson 

Secondary:

Players
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)

2018  5*

4 (WR)

26

SS Lannden Zanders

2019  3*

61

781

FS Nolan Turner

2016/NA

Unranked

Unranked

CB Sheridan Jones

2019  4*

15

130

CB Asante Samuel Jr (FSU)

2018  4*

9

60

FS Renardo Green

2019  3*

47 

486

BUCK Hamsah Nasirildeen

2017  4*

14

109

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr

2019  3*

54

546

Both secondary groups have two former blue-chip recruits. While Florida State's also has two former 3-star guys, Clemson's has just one. Then there's Nolan Turner, who was not even ranked by recruiting services coming out of high school. Talk about a guy who has outplayed his ranking. 

Advantage: Push

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Isaiah Simmons Shines in Cardinals Loss to Seahawks

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons had the best game of his young NFL career in the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 loss to Seattle on Thursday night.

JP-Priester

Learning On Job Has Been Eye-Opening Experience for Myles Murphy

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy says playing such a pivotal role in Brent Venables as a freshman has been an eye-opening experience.

JP-Priester

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Florida State

Clemson will attempt to rebound from its first regularseason loss in more than three calendar years when the Tigers face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

FSU Presents Cautionary Tale for College Football, Even Clemson

Seven years ago, Florida State won a national championship, and four years ago it was still a 10-win program, but the bottom has fallen out and it shows how quickly it can happen to anybody.

Brad Senkiw

by

MySavingHub

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has Kept His Word

Houston Texans and former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson continues to give back to the Houston community

Christopher Hall

by

MySavingHub

Deshaun Watson 'Not Surprised' by Hopkins' TD Catch, Eager to Face Cam Newton on Sunday

Houston Texans and former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson talks about former teammate DeAndre Hopkins' outrageous touchdown catch. his relationship with Cam Newton

Christopher Hall

ESPN Analyst Argues Lawrence's Absence Could Strengthen Heisman Argument

Trevor Lawrence missing the past two games for Clemson does not hurt him as far as winning the Heisman Trophy and according to ESPN analyst Greg McElroy it could actually strengthen his chances at winning the prestigious award.

JP-Priester

Giants' Head Coach Joe Judge Pleased with RB Wayne Gallman's Production

With Saquon Barkley out, former Clemson RB Wayne Gallman's production has increased and he has provided a spark for the Giants' rushing attack

Christopher Hall

Florida State's Cory Durden Opts Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

Florida State continues to lose players as Cory Durden announced this week he has opted out of the rest of the 2020 season, his future at FSU remains uncertain

Christopher Hall

Clemson Drops One Spot in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Clemson drops one spot to fourth in the latest update to the SI All-American 2021 team recruiting rankings.

JP-Priester