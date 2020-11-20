Over the past several years, the Florida State football program has been on a sharp, steady decline.

It wasn't so long ago that the annual matchup between Clemson and the Seminoles was one of the bigger games in all of college football. It routinely had major implications on the ACC Atlantic.

The Mike Norvell era has not gotten off to the start many had envisioned and Florida State is currently sitting at 2-6, having dropped their past three games. Clemson is currently ranked fourth in the country and looking to rebound from their first regular season loss in over three years.

The two teams come in worlds apart and with each passing season that gap seems to keep growing. Let's take a look at how the two teams match up from a talent standpoint using the most recent depth charts and the 247 Composite Rankings.

Quarterback:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Trevor Lawrence 2018 5* 1 1 (No. 6 All-Time) Jordan Travis 2019 3* 25 (Dual Threat) 889

Everyone knows what Lawrence brings to the table. He's a competitor and after having to miss the Tigers last two games, including the biggest one of the season, it's safe to assume he is itching to get back at it. There is no debate on which team holds the upper hand at this position but Travis can be dangerous when not contained. He's capable of beating you with his legs and is closing in on 600 rushing yards for the season.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Travis Etienne (Clemson) 2017 4* 15 213 La'Damian Webb (FSU) 2020 3* 4 57 Jashaun Corbin 2020 4* 8 (APB) 261

Etienne might be having a down year but he is still averaging more than 5 YPC and is still a touchdown machine. He also already has as many receptions as he did all of last season. Both Corbin and Webb have rushed for more than 300 yards for FSU and both average over 5 YPC. At the same time, both are freshmen and neither are the running threat that Noles quarterback Jordan Travis is.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Joseph Ngata (Clemson) 2019 4* 9 52 Cornell Powell 2016 4* 30 169 Amari Rodgers 2017 4* 16 117 Keyshawn Helton (FSU) 2018 3* 191 1310 Ontaria Wilson 2017 3* 75 740

The Seminoles are having to start two receivers that are both fairly undersized, but combined they have caught 42 balls this season. However, all three Clemson starters are former blue-chip recruits and Rodgers and Powell are having career seasons. If Ngata is finally healthy, that only makes the Clemson offense that much more dangerous.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Braden Galloway (Clemson) 2018 3* 41 858 Camren McDonald (FSU) 2018 4* 15 290

Both Galloway and McDonald are experienced players and have developed into reliable targets this season. Their numbers on the season are eerily similar as well. But Galloway splits time. Backup Davis Allen has also been heavily involved in the offense, giving Lawrence two dependable options at the position.

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive Line:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jackson Carman (Clemson) 2018 5* 1 17 LG Matt Bockhorst 2017 4* 17 240 C Cade Stewart 2016 3* 163 2021 RG Will Putnam 2019 4* 5 101 RT Jordan McFadden 2018 3* 66 819 LT Darius Washington (FSU) 2019 3* 38 502 LG Dontae Lucas 2019 4* 9 167 C Maurice Smith 2019 3* 58 1093 RG Baevon Johnson 2016 4* 1 (Center) 43 RT Robert Scott Jr 2020 3* 39 508

While the Clemson offensive line has certainly struggled at times this season, particularly with the running game, this group is far superior to what the Seminoles put on the field. Offensive line issues have plagued Florida State going back to the end of the Jimbo Fisher era and 2020 has been no different, as evidenced by the 28 sacks they have allowed so far.

Advantage: Clemson

Defensive Line:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE KJ Henry (Clemson) 2018 5* 3 14 DT Tyler Davis 2019 4* 12 137 DT Bryan Bresee 2020 5* 1 1 (18 All-Time) DE Myles Murphy 2020 5* 1 7 DE Joshua Kaindom (FSU) 2017 5* 3 10 DT Dennis Briggs Jr 2018 4* 25 324 NG Robert Cooper 2018 4* 9 117 FOX Janarius Robinson 2016 4* 7 86

Both teams feature an abundance of talent along the defensive line. Each team has a former blue-chip recruit at every position in their front four. However, Clemson has three former five stars, while the Noles have just the one.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebacker:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank SAM Mike Jones Jr (Clemson) 2018 4* 15 210 MIKE Jake Venables 2018 3* 29 455 WILL Baylon Spector 2017 3* 45 609 WLB Emmett Rice (FSU) 2016 3* 27 395 MLB Stephen Dix Jr 2020 4* 15 240 SLB Amari Gainer 2018 4* 18 239

From a pure talent standpoint, the Seminoles have the edge here. However, Clemson is getting more out of the talent they do have, and that's without James Skalski, the quarterback of this defense, so to speak. Baylon Spector has developed into a tackling machine and Mike Jones Jr has quietly done a really good job of taking over for 2019 unanimous All-American Isaiah Simmons.

Advantage: Clemson

Secondary:

Players Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson) 2018 5* 4 (WR) 26 SS Lannden Zanders 2019 3* 61 781 FS Nolan Turner 2016/NA Unranked Unranked CB Sheridan Jones 2019 4* 15 130 CB Asante Samuel Jr (FSU) 2018 4* 9 60 FS Renardo Green 2019 3* 47 486 BUCK Hamsah Nasirildeen 2017 4* 14 109 CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr 2019 3* 54 546

Both secondary groups have two former blue-chip recruits. While Florida State's also has two former 3-star guys, Clemson's has just one. Then there's Nolan Turner, who was not even ranked by recruiting services coming out of high school. Talk about a guy who has outplayed his ranking.

Advantage: Push

