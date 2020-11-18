SI.com
Florida State's Quarterback Room Takes Another Hit Ahead of Clemson Game

Christopher Hall

One of the most anticipated games in the ACC each year is set to add the 2020 chapter but both teams will play the game Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium without key players. 

Florida State announced last week that defensive lineman Marvin Wilson (leg injury), offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor (knee injury) are done for the season. Additionally, wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and former starting quarterback James Blackman are both no longer with the team. 

Most recently, head coach Mike Norvell informed the media that backup Chubba Purdy is also out for the season after undergoing collarbone surgery. 

This devastating news comes on the heels of his first career start last Saturday in the 38-22 loss to North Carolina State. Norvell said the operation was to remove the hardware inserted into his collarbone during his August surgery which was causing irritation and inflammation.

"We had a plan and understood the process of removing the hardware was going to take place due to the inflammation and irritation around that hardware, we had to expedite that," he said.

With the news of Purdy's operation, it makes it extremely reasonable to expect Jordan Travis to return under center when the Seminoles seek to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers. 

Travis took over as the starter for Florida State ahead of the Norte Dame game on Oct. 10 after he led the Seminoles to a comeback victory over Jacksonville State the week prior. 

On the year, the 6-1, 200-pound signal-caller has completed 59-of-113 passing attempts (52.2 percent) for 864 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. 

Regardless of who trots out onto the field for Florida State's first offensive possession, they'll be facing a Clemson defense that will once again be down at least a starter or two. Linebacker James Skalski continues to recover from groin surgery and isn't ready for action yet. 

Clemson is hopeful for the return of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, safety Nolan Turner, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, safety Lannden Zanders, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., and defensive end Justin Mascoll. 

Swinney told the media in his Tuesday press conference he was thankful for the week off as it allowed mich needed healing time for his wounded warriors. Offensively, the Tigers will have Trevor Lawrence back for the first time in two games after the junior contracted Covid-19. 

